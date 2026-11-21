1925 Wallace Neff Italian Revival
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Cherished by the same family for over 55 years, this Wallace Neff Italian Revival is as gracious as it is intimate. A curved brick path leads to a spectacular two-story entry with terra cotta floors and hand-hewn beams. The step-down living and dining rooms open to the terrace, while a sunny breakfast room adjoins an updated kitchen. Upstairs, a spectacular gallery leads to a cozy den with Neff’s signature corner fireplace. There are homes admired for their architecture and others remembered for the lives lived within them. This residence has the rare distinction of being both, rooted in Pasadena’s architectural heritage and enriched by the family who called it home.
Location: 940 Arden Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Asking Price: $3,200,000
Year Built: 1925
Living Area: 3,497 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Located in the Arden Road Landmark District; original hardwood floors; 2-story entry; hand-hewn beams; 4 bedrooms on the second floor; spectacular gallery hall; 2 decorative corner fireplaces; updated kitchen; pool; 16,697 sq. ft. lot; street-to-street lot with endless possibilities
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE: 01844466