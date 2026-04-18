9648 Yoakum Drive
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Tucked away on a serene lane off Benedict Canyon, this exquisite single-story, two-bedroom, two-bath traditional cottage offers the perfect blend of rustic charm and cutting-edge design. Set on just over one-third acre lot, the 1,300-square-foot residence is a private, urban oasis surrounded by lush greenery and terraced gardens. The open-concept living and dining areas flow seamlessly to a tranquil rear patio, ideal for al fresco dining or quiet reflection. With its seamless integration into the leafy, tree-lined surroundings of Benedict Canyon, this home offers high-style modernism in one of Beverly Hills’ most coveted zip codes.
Location: 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $1,695,000
Year Built: 1953
Living Area: 1,300 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Dark hardwood floors; show-stopping Linea chef’s kitchen features a rare Italian Driade installation in anodized aluminum, paired with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry; Carrara marble bathrooms add a touch of luxury, complementing the home’s refined aesthetic
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Brandi Beckstein
(805) 338-4221
Brandi.Beckstein@sothebys.realty
BrandiBeckstein.com
DRE#: 02046968