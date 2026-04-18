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LA County Homes

9648 Yoakum Drive

Living area of home for sale at 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Dining area of home for sale at 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Exterior of home for sale at 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Kitchen of home for sale at 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Paid Program

Tucked away on a serene lane off Benedict Canyon, this exquisite single-story, two-bedroom, two-bath traditional cottage offers the perfect blend of rustic charm and cutting-edge design. Set on just over one-third acre lot, the 1,300-square-foot residence is a private, urban oasis surrounded by lush greenery and terraced gardens. The open-concept living and dining areas flow seamlessly to a tranquil rear patio, ideal for al fresco dining or quiet reflection. With its seamless integration into the leafy, tree-lined surroundings of Benedict Canyon, this home offers high-style modernism in one of Beverly Hills’ most coveted zip codes.

9648YoakumDrive.com

Location: 9648 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 1953

Living Area: 1,300 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Dark hardwood floors; show-stopping Linea chef’s kitchen features a rare Italian Driade installation in anodized aluminum, paired with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry; Carrara marble bathrooms add a touch of luxury, complementing the home’s refined aesthetic

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Brandi Beckstein
(805) 338-4221
Brandi.Beckstein@sothebys.realty
BrandiBeckstein.com
DRE#: 02046968

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