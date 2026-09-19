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Orange County Homes For Sale

Room for More Than One Dream Boat

Aerial of home for sale at 1114 E. Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach 92661
(d David HEATH Davix David Heath Western Exposure inc)
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A rare Newport Harbor bayfront estate, 1114 E. Balboa Boulevard pairs 60 feet of waterfront frontage with exceptional dockage and a beautifully remodeled residence on a coveted double lot. Interiors by Barclay Butera complement generous living spaces opening to expansive waterfront patios with panoramic harbor views. Four bedrooms upstairs include a luxurious primary retreat, while a fifth bedroom or office adds flexibility. A substantial U-shaped private dock offers rare capacity for multiple large vessels. With the bay at your door and the beach just across the street, this is a truly irreplaceable Newport Harbor setting.

Location: 1114 E. Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach 92661

Asking Price: $25,950,000

Living Area: 3,821 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: 60’ of bay frontage; double lot; U-shaped private dock; multiple large-vessel capacity; Barclay Butera Interiors; 5 bedrooms/office; primary suite with his & her baths; elevator; expansive waterfront patios; Generac generator; 2.5-car garage

Contact: Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

AJ Olson Whitfield
(949) 433-8989
aj@whitrealestate.com
www.1114ebalboablvd.com
DRE: #01869034

Orange County Homes For Sale

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