Room for More Than One Dream Boat
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A rare Newport Harbor bayfront estate, 1114 E. Balboa Boulevard pairs 60 feet of waterfront frontage with exceptional dockage and a beautifully remodeled residence on a coveted double lot. Interiors by Barclay Butera complement generous living spaces opening to expansive waterfront patios with panoramic harbor views. Four bedrooms upstairs include a luxurious primary retreat, while a fifth bedroom or office adds flexibility. A substantial U-shaped private dock offers rare capacity for multiple large vessels. With the bay at your door and the beach just across the street, this is a truly irreplaceable Newport Harbor setting.
Location: 1114 E. Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach 92661
Asking Price: $25,950,000
Living Area: 3,821 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: 60’ of bay frontage; double lot; U-shaped private dock; multiple large-vessel capacity; Barclay Butera Interiors; 5 bedrooms/office; primary suite with his & her baths; elevator; expansive waterfront patios; Generac generator; 2.5-car garage
Contact: Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
AJ Olson Whitfield
(949) 433-8989
aj@whitrealestate.com
www.1114ebalboablvd.com
DRE: #01869034