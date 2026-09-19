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Orange County Homes For Sale

A Story Set in Stone

Exterior of home for sale at 275 Butterfly Lane, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

Meet me on Butterfly Lane. Privately set in one of Lower Montecito’s most beloved neighborhoods, this 1925 California cottage pairs nearly a century of character with a fresh point of view. A covered front porch welcomes you in, while hand-cut stone and board-and-batten set the tone for a 4-bed, 5.5-bath home that feels collected over time and perfectly at home in the present. Inside, a rich tapestry of elegantly understated interiors unfolds with every room bringing a personality of its own. Beyond the doors, a park-like oasis awaits with mature trees and broad lawns – a rare combination of character, space and everyday ease in the heart of Montecito.

Location: 275 Butterfly Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $8,650,000

Year Built: 1925

Living Area: 3,883 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Park-like setting in the Lower Village; bright and cheerful sunroom; chef’s kitchen with Lacanche range, handcrafted in Burgundy, France, with oversized center island and built-in breakfast banquette; butler’s pantry; library; gym; reading room tucked into the gardens; 0.53 acres

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: #01209514

Orange County Homes For Sale

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