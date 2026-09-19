A Story Set in Stone
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Meet me on Butterfly Lane. Privately set in one of Lower Montecito’s most beloved neighborhoods, this 1925 California cottage pairs nearly a century of character with a fresh point of view. A covered front porch welcomes you in, while hand-cut stone and board-and-batten set the tone for a 4-bed, 5.5-bath home that feels collected over time and perfectly at home in the present. Inside, a rich tapestry of elegantly understated interiors unfolds with every room bringing a personality of its own. Beyond the doors, a park-like oasis awaits with mature trees and broad lawns – a rare combination of character, space and everyday ease in the heart of Montecito.
Location: 275 Butterfly Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $8,650,000
Year Built: 1925
Living Area: 3,883 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Park-like setting in the Lower Village; bright and cheerful sunroom; chef’s kitchen with Lacanche range, handcrafted in Burgundy, France, with oversized center island and built-in breakfast banquette; butler’s pantry; library; gym; reading room tucked into the gardens; 0.53 acres
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: #01209514