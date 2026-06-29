Designers Reveal the “75% Rule” That Instantly Makes Small, Cramped Rooms Feel Huge

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For years, interior designers incorporated accent walls to add personality and drama to a room, but are now saying a single accent wall can actually make a room feel smaller. Instead, designers suggest opting for a trim-to-ceiling drench, which includes painting the baseboards, doors, and walls in the same shade, but leaving the ceiling a creamy, high-gloss white. As per the experts, a 75% color drench creates an expansive look that feels elevated and intentional.

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If you’re deciding between incorporating an accent wall or color drenching a room in your home, you’re in the right place. Here’s a curated guide on which route to take to design a warm and inviting home.

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Why Is The Accent Wall On Its Way Out?

Interior designers say that a singular accent wall can make a room feel incomplete instead of elevating it. “Accent walls are like a sentence without a verb. Just as there’s no point in speaking without completing a thought, there’s little point in limiting one bold color to a single wall,” declares Chris Collins, interior designer and founder of The Analog Room.

“Instead, color drenching, or incorporating wall moulding, fabric panels, sconces, art, and wallpaper are far more effective ways to introduce emphasis and character into your space.”

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A mid-tone color drench creates a soft, cohesive backdrop that highlights your home’s architectural details. (Unsplash)

Why You Should Incorporate The 75% Color Drench

Experts suggest that the 75% color drench is one of the easiest ways to instantly transform a room in your home. As per designers, it helps add intrigue to a space and makes it feel more cohesive.

“We’re seeing clients move away from the single accent wall because it visually cuts up a room. Instead, painting the walls, trim, and doors in the same mid-tone color creates a much softer envelope and allows the architecture and furnishings to stand out,” says Meredith Owen, founder and principal of Meredith Owen Interiors.

How To Incorporate The 75% Color Drench In Your Home

To help you get started, here are some expert-approved tips on how to incorporate the 75% drench trend into your spaces:

1. Paint The Ceiling A Lighter Version Of The Same Paint Color

By softening the ceiling color rather than opting for white, you’ll craft a continuous, wrapped feeling that tricks the eye into seeing a larger space.

Modern living room featuring a charcoal color-drenched wall (Unsplash)

“I was color drenching before there was even a name for it! If you don’t want to use the exact same color everywhere, another trick I love is creating a monochromatic effect by using a paint color that is a few shades lighter, or something in the same color family, on the ceiling,” adds Meeshie Fahmy , founder and creative director at Haus of Meeshie.

2. Use Different Finishes For Separate Sections

Experts suggest varying the sheen across different surfaces to ensure that the room retains depth and visual intrigue.

“Painting the walls, trim, baseboards, and doors in the same shade creates a seamless, elevated envelope, but keeping the ceiling lighter still gives the room a sense of height and breathability,” mentions interior designer Windsor Dalton of Windsor Dalton Designs.

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“Additionally, the finish is just as important as the color. Walls in eggshell, trim in satin, semi-gloss, or high gloss, and ceilings in flat. That subtle separation of finish is what makes the whole thing feel polished rather than flat.”

3. Utilize Mid-Tone Colors For Your Color Drenched Space

Designers recommend choosing mid-tone hues like sage or warm gray. These colors provide the perfect balance of personality without overwhelming your home.

Stairwell featuring warm terracotta color-drenched walls (Unsplash)

“I suggest color drenching a room in a soft sage green rather than relying on an accent wall. To keep the space feeling light and airy, stop the sage green at the ceiling line and paint the ceiling a crisp white or warm off-white,” states Aashna Mansharamani, architect and director of Fine Lines Designers. “This contrast helps reflect natural light throughout the room and naturally draws the eye upward, making ceilings appear higher and more expansive.”

4. Start Small And Have Fun

If you’re still hesitant about how to color drench, experts recommend starting by incorporating it in small spaces like your powder room. Lastly, use color drenching as a way to showcase your personality and don’t forget to have fun! “My focus is on the strategic use of color to drench a specific room (rather than a whole home),” explains Jessica Shaw, interior design director at The Turett Collaborative. “If color drenching is not for you, start small.”

