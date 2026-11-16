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Kitchens and primary bathrooms are the busiest rooms in the house. So, naturally, there is quite a bit to think about when planning a bathroom renovation or kitchen update. Heading into 2027, the focus is moving toward accessible storage , earthy color trends, and highly durable natural materials.

Interior designers agree that modern bath trends prioritize a calming atmosphere that reflects your personal style. Matt Plaskoff serves as the President and CEO of One Week Bath and has guided many homeowners through extensive home renovation projects. Plaskoff shares his expert perspective on the specific bathroom design trends shaping baths and kitchens this coming year.

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Bathroom Design Trends

Replacing a bulky freestanding tub with a spacious shower completely changes the layout of a room. This architectural swap is becoming standard practice across the luxury housing market to create a timeless bathroom. “Many of our clients are replacing bathtubs with walk-in showers,” Plaskoff notes. “With space being such a premium in Los Angeles and most residents preferring showers to baths anyway, it makes sense to utilize that space for what is actually used.”

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A transparent glass enclosure then alters the visual depth of the entire space. “Plus, larger showers with glass walls can make the room feel more open and accessible,” he explains.

Thoughtful interior details and modern fixtures make the daily routine far more comfortable. “Adding a built-in bench, a handheld sprayer, or a shampoo niche helps elevate the shower as the highlight of the bathroom,” Plaskoff shares.

Top Color Trends

(Courtesy of Lian Vira / One Week Bath)

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The era of the sterile, all-white bathroom is steadily fading out of favor. People are currently looking for spaces that feel inviting rather than highly clinical. “For the past decade, gray and all-white kitchens and bathrooms have been the go-to décor choice for many Southern California homeowners,” Plaskoff observes. “But their color palettes seem to be moving away from such sterile styles, opting for warmer colors like taupe, soft clay, and muted green.”

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These earthy shades pair beautifully with natural stone found throughout the home. “These colors blend nicely with natural stone or tile, giving bathrooms and kitchens a more natural vibe,” Plaskoff explains.

Traditional materials like white oak are also making a strong return to the design board to add visual warmth. “Wood cabinets and vanities are back as well, preferably stained and painted in softer tones to create a cozy, lived-in feel,” he shares. “They also hide daily wear and tear much better.”

Bathroom Vanities

Functional storage remains a major pain point in older residential builds. Standard lower cabinet features force people to crouch down and blindly search for items hidden in the back corners. Whether updating a small powder room or installing a massive double vanity, homeowners want better cabinetry.

“One of the easiest and possibly lifestyle-enhancing upgrades for bathrooms and kitchens is replacing bottom cabinets with drawers,” Plaskoff advises.

This simple cabinetry swap completely changes how a household operates during busy mornings. “Instead of bending down to dig through deep shelves, drawers pull all your pots, pans, and toiletries directly to you,” he explains.

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This layout minimizes physical strain and keeps visual clutter off the marble countertops. “Heading into 2027, Angelenos want easily accessible storage that stays organized,” Plaskoff notes.

“Once a novelty reserved for overseas travel, bidets have invaded America,” Plaskoff states. “Offering better hygiene and comfort while reducing the need for toilet paper, bidets are commonly requested now.” They are becoming highly accessible for average renovation budgets seeking a timeless look. “We expect this trend to accelerate across the region as they become more affordable for standard remodels,” he adds.

Many homeowners incorrectly assume adding this fixture to toilets requires a massive plumbing overhaul. “Installing them is easier than people think, too, as most bidets only require an outlet near the toilet,” Plaskoff shares.

Mixed Metals

Environmental considerations heavily influence material selections today. Busy professionals want beautiful surfaces that do not demand hours of weekend upkeep, often opting for mixed metals like polished chrome, brushed nickel, or polished nickel for their bathroom finishes. “More and more, Southern California homeowners are prioritizing efficiency when it comes to their kitchens and bathrooms,” Plaskoff observes.

Solid surface materials keep cleaning routines highly manageable. “Quartz is the top countertop choice because it doesn’t require sealing, and large-format bathroom tile designs are gaining favor because they minimize grout scrubbing,” he explains.

Resource conservation is also a permanent fixture in local building plans. “Meanwhile, with all eyes on our drought crisis, water-efficient fixtures are surging in popularity throughout bathrooms and kitchens all over Southern California,” Plaskoff concludes.

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Taking the time to consider how you actually move through your space ensures a successful remodel. By choosing materials that support your daily habits, you can create a beautiful room full of character that functions perfectly for years to come.