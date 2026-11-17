Remote work has added a whole new layer to how many homeowners approach designing and organizing their interior. Many homeowners struggle to design a workspace that feels like a natural extension of the house and not just an extra room jutting out in one of the remote corners of the house or a quick afterthought. Often, a spare bedroom simply ends up looking like a sterile office cubicle, the very antithesis of working from home.

Colter Swicegood, head of brand marketing at the office furniture company Vari, has observed many modern work-from-home professionals and their floor plans for comfortable home offices. According to Swicegood, there are plenty of ways to turn a simple home office into a very comfortable workspace and here are just a few of them.

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Matching Home Office Finishes to Your Architecture

Integrating an office successfully requires careful attention to existing textures and materials. “The best way to do that is to match the finishes of the products going into your home office with what you already have in the home,” Swicegood explains. “If the desk is the focal point of the home office, start there. Select a desktop finish that complements the flooring in the room.”

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This rule applies to any material you already have installed. “Whether that is genuine hardwood, laminate with wood grain, a textured stone look, or a monochromatic black and white finish,” he advises.

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Once the primary workstation is established, the rest of the room can be tuned around it. “After you have selected the desk that best fits the space, focus on building out the rest of your office with lighting, rugs, decor, and other furnishings that bring the design motif of the overall home into the home office,” Swicegood says. “It needs to present professionally, but it also needs to be ‘you’,” he notes. “After all, that is the ‘home’ in home office.”

Determining the Perfect Location for Your Home Office

(Courtesy of Vari)

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“First and foremost, it is all about available space,” says Swicegood. “If you have the space to create a dedicated home office, that is always ideal. It lets you separate work from the rest of your home life, while also creating a haven to focus on what you want to get done.” An isolated workspace, in a low-traffic area, comes with benefits. “It lets you take full advantage of a separate space that might allow more advanced setups, such as multi-monitor setups or dedicated ergonomic office chairs,” he shares.

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“However, we know that is not feasible for every space or every person,” Swicegood observes. “Sometimes you must make the space you have work for you. If that is the case, you will need to choose what is more important to you: minimum footprint or maximum usability.” Swicegood suggests looking into multipurpose or hidden furniture for tight quarters. “On one side of the aisle are Murphy bed-style desks that mount directly to the wall and fold away when not in use,” he explains. “These are perfect in a shared space where you want minimal visual impact, but they do not provide as much usability as something like a dedicated standing desk.”

These compact setups rely on clever styling. “Pair this with an accent chair or other multipurpose seat and you will be able to get work done in a space that you do not want to look like a makeshift office,” Swicegood advises. “On the other hand, a dedicated standing desk and office chair provide the office experience at home but are easily visible in any shared living space,” he warns. “Only you can make the decision whether you feel that your current living room décor can coexist with a home office.”

Layering Lighting for Video Calls

Proper illumination is essential for a productive work environment. Relying purely on harsh overhead lights can instantly ruin the sophisticated atmosphere of a high-end interior. “The trick to layering lighting in a workspace is to match your accent and task lighting to the light that is naturally in the room, and then position your desk and screens accordingly,” Swicegood says.

Window placement dictates where the main workstation should sit. “If there are large windows that put off a lot of light, then position your desk setup in a way that the light will be hitting your face and not your back,” he recommends. “Uneven lighting behind you can play havoc with video calls.” You must also account for shifting shadows. “Natural light changes in a room throughout the workday, so keep that in mind as you are deciding how to layer lighting,” Swicegood notes. “The simplest approach is often to use accent lighting to light a room how you want it to feel, and then use an on-desk task lamp to light the desk surface as needed.”

He points out that modern task lamps serve dual purposes. “Bonus points if that light can be used as a ring light on video calls to ensure even and consistent lighting on your face,” he adds.

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Integrating Cables and Technology

(Courtesy of Vari)

A tangle of black power cords will instantly downgrade a beautifully styled room. Keeping a home office looking refined requires a strategic approach to technology management.

“Almost all major office furniture manufacturers will have some sort of cable management and storage solutions that fit within their product ecosystem,” Swicegood explains. “Find a solution that integrates with the desk itself, and that will look the most intentional and cohesive within the overall office.” Minimizing the sheer amount of hardware on the desk also helps immensely. “Another way to cut down on cluttered looks is to simplify your technology,” he suggests. “A wireless keyboard and mouse will always look cleaner than wired versions, and a single ultra-wide monitor will have fewer cords and less clutter than multiple smaller monitors.”

Blending Work and Life Seamlessly

The ultimate goal of residential workspace design is creating a room that feels appropriate for both a morning meeting and an evening reading session. “This is the million-dollar question,” says Swicegood. “Everyone wants a functional home office, but nobody wants it to look like an eyesore. That is where focusing on cohesion comes in.” He emphasizes that hiding the workspace completely is rarely possible. “You are never going to be able to fully disguise a desk and chair so that it is invisible, but you can make it look intentional,” Swicegood shares.

“Matching metals to your existing fixtures, picking a complementary wood tone for the desk, integrating soft window treatments, and choosing a chair that strikes a balance between form and function can go a long way,” he concludes. “This makes an office appear more thoughtful than a second thought.”

