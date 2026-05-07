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7 Luxury Mother’s Day Sleep Gifts That Arrive by Sunday, May 10

white sheets for mothers day
(Photo Credit: Agustín Farías)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact

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Mother’s Day is in 72 hours, and if you have not sorted a gift yet, standard shipping is no longer your friend. That is the bad news. The good news is that last-minute does not have to mean low-effort, and the difference between a forgettable gift and a genuinely good one is still very much within reach.

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Whether you are hunting for the latest in 2026 sleep tech, like the Hatch Restore 3 or Therabody SmartGoggles, or seeking the sensory luxury of Saint Jane magnesium salts, this guide focuses exclusively on high-end essentials that are still available for express delivery or same-day local pickup. Give Mom the gift of restorative rest with these top-rated sleep upgrades that prove luxury can arrive just in time.

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Signal her nervous system to officially stand down with Saint Jane Deep Sleep Bath Salts, a magnesium-infused soak designed for total restorative relaxation.

Signal her nervous system to officially stand down with Saint Jane Deep Sleep Bath Salts, a magnesium-infused soak designed for total restorative relaxation. (Saint Jane)

Parachute

Think of the Parachute Robe less as loungewear and more as a very plush, very comfortable boundary that tells the rest of the house to leave her alone for twenty minutes. (Parachute)

If she’s spent the last year complaining about sleeping hot, the Sleep.me Cooling Mattress Topper is the high-tech way to finally end the thermostat wars.

If she’s spent the last year complaining about sleeping hot, the Sleep.me Cooling Mattress Topper is the high-tech way to finally end the thermostat wars. (Chilipad by SleepMe)

The Therabody SleepMask is the high-tech evolution of a classic, using gentle vibration and total blackout padding to help her fall asleep faster.

The Therabody SleepMask is the high-tech evolution of a classic, using gentle vibration and total blackout padding to help her fall asleep faster. (Therabody)

Snooz White Noise Machine

The SNOOZ White Noise Machine creates a real-deal acoustic cocoon that makes the rest of the world (and the rest of the house) go quiet. (Snooz)

The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes | Nodpod

Think of The Mineralized Silk Weighted Blanket For Your Eyes as a gentle, weighted hug for her face that uses pressure stimulation to shut down a racing mind the second she hits the pillow. (Nodpod)

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The Hatch Restore Alarm Clock is the best excuse to finally move the phone out of the bedroom, replacing 7 a.m. emails with a much gentler, glowing sunrise.

The Hatch Restore Alarm Clock is the best excuse to finally move the phone out of the bedroom, replacing 7 a.m. emails with a much gentler, glowing sunrise. (Hatch)

Because thread count is a love language, the Doze Satin Duvet Set turns her nightly routine into a luxury event worth looking forward to.

Because thread count is a love language, the Doze Satin Duvet Set turns her nightly routine into a luxury event worth looking forward to. (Doze)

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Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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