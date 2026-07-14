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That Obsessive ‘Hotel Lobby’ Smell Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate at Home

Woman's shoe with feathers holding a candle from Hotel Lobby Candle
(Courtesy of Hotel Lobby Candle )

Love that luxury hotel lobby smell? From identical resort fragrances to inspired blends, these are the best hotel scents and candles to bring the vacation home.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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There are certain hotel scents you remember long after you’ve unpacked. They greet you the moment you step into the lobby and somehow become inseparable from the feeling of the stay itself. It’s why more travelers are trying to recreate that same atmosphere at home…either by buying candles inspired by iconic hotels or actually purchasing the exact fragrance hotels diffuse throughout their properties.

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“People are looking for little luxuries that help them romanticize their everyday lives,” says Lindsay Silberman, founder of Hotel Lobby Candle, who has spent years studying what makes a lobby scent work in the first place. “Hotels represent an idealized version of how life could feel: intentional, beautiful, sensory.”

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Whether you prefer a candle that captures the spirit of a favorite hotel or the exact fragrance used throughout the property, there are more ways than ever to bring the experience home.

Bellagio Signature Candle Collection

Bellagio Signature Candle Collection - $48, Bellagio at Home
Bellagio Signature Candle Collection - $48, Bellagio at Home
(Bellagio at Home/ Amazon )
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Choose between the Bellagio’s actual lobby scent, its spa scent, or several custom blends, all poured in a white soy wax with a cotton wick.

Before buying any candle, Silberman recommends checking that it’s dense with fragrance even unlit. “A well-made candle smells beautiful before the flame ever hits it,” she said. “If it barely registers when it’s unlit, it’s probably going to be weak when it’s burning too.”

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Candle Inspired by The Ritz Carlton Hotel® - Marine | Bergamot | Jasmine
Marine & Bergamot Candle - $46.98
(ENVIRONMENT / Wayfair )

Marine mist, bergamot, and lemon open into pink jasmine, saltwater orchid, and warm amber in this candle inspired by the fresh, coastal fragrance associated with Ritz-Carlton hotels.

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ARIA Signature Fragrance

Aria Room Spray - Luxury Hotel - Vanilla, Lily of the Valley, Tuberose, Floral Gourmand - Signature Fragrance
Aria Room Spray - $39
(Aria / Amazon )

Available as both a candle and room spray, this signature scent recreates ARIA’s “Sweet Floriental Asian Garden” fragrance with notes of vanilla, lily of the valley, tuberose, floral gourmand, and amber.

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Park MGM Signature Scent

Reed Diffuser - Park MGM Hotel Fragrance- Pear, Apple, Floral, Orange, Clove - Signature Scent -
Park MGM Hotel Fragrance - $62
(Park MGM/ Amazon )

Whether sold as a candle or diffuser, this is the same fragrance associated with the property, blending pear, apple, florals, orange, and warm clove. The candle is available through Amazon rather than the hotel’s own site.

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Fairmont Hotel and Le Labo Rose 31

Room Spray by Environment Inspired by Le Labo Rose 31® and Fairmont Hotel® - Damask Rose, Vetiver, Guaiac Wood / Wayfair
Damask Rose Room Spray - $38
(ENVIRONMENT / Wayfair )

Inspired by the Rose 31 fragrance often associated with Fairmont hotel lobbies, this room spray combines damask rose, vetiver, and guaiac wood to recreate the property’s signature ambiance.

And while many hotels have branded their own scents, companies like Aroma Retail have become the nose behind much of the Las Vegas Strip, developing signature fragrances for resorts including Wynn, SLS, Mandalay Bay, and The Venetian.

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By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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