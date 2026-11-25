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Kitchen remodels have become more expensive to get wrong.

More than a third of homeowners who renovated last year went over budget, according to a recent SMEG trend report, and higher-than-expected costs for products and services topped the list of reasons. And the same survey found homeowners spent noticeably less on renovations in 2026 than they did the year prior.

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New Jersey interior designer Beth Diana Smith and North Carolina designer Charlotte Lucas say clients are borrowing a habit from their closets...spending on the pieces they’ll use every day, and saving on the ones that cycle in and out. Both designers work with Italian appliance maker SMEG as design ambassadors, and both have watched appliances move from an afterthought to the first line of the budget.

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Here’s their advice on where to spend, how to lay out the room, and which kitchen trends to leave behind in 2026.

The appliances get budgeted first

“Appliances sit right at the top of the budget priority list because they are the working engine of the home,” says Smith. “Buying cheap often means buying twice.” Lucas agrees. “Homeowners can repaint their cabinets every few years, but appliances are meant to be long-lasting,” she says.

When a budget gets tight, Lucas trims elsewhere. “Foundational elements like appliances and cabinetry are always worth the cost, but if my clients want to cut back, it’s typically on light fixtures or countertops.” Smith steers clients toward freestanding pieces, like a design-forward drip coffee maker or a retro-style refrigerator, that move with them to the next place.

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Choose the one piece you won’t skimp on

The two designers are split on where the biggest check should go. Smith picks the refrigerator. “It is the single appliance every family member and guest touches multiple times a day,” she says, and a cheap one shows up in both the daily routine and the room’s visual weight.

Lucas starts with the range. “I almost always encourage my clients to prioritize the cooking range as the starting point,” she says. The Southern kitchens she designs tend to be large, so for a current project in Austin she specified an extra-wide dual-fuel range, which pairs gas burners with an electric oven, as the room’s anchor. “It’s an investment that will outlast fleeting trends.” On a smaller budget, the same logic holds: spend the most on whichever appliance your household uses most.

The kitchen is the new dining room

Guests end up in the kitchen anyway, so both designers are planning for it. “The kitchen is the new dining room!” Smith says. Her fix is to pull drinks and snacks out of the work triangle, the path between sink, stove and refrigerator, and give them their own wet bar with an under-counter wine cooler. “While guests serve themselves wine or pre-dinner bites, the host has uninterrupted flow at the cooking station just a few feet away.”

Her favorite indulgence is a slim wine column that holds dozens of bottles across two temperature zones, so there is always something cold when friends show up unannounced. “It’s functional luxury at its best,” she says.

In the South, Lucas says, entertaining is “woven into the fabric of who we are.” Her approach rests on contrast. She sets stainless steel and matte grey built-in appliances along the walls as a quiet backdrop, then adds curvy, retro-style countertop appliances for color and personality. “The design trick is all about contrast,” she says.

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“The big layout shift for 2027 is moving from one generalized counter run to dedicated, self-contained micro-hubs,” Smith says. One version she has recommended to clients is a morning nook: a built-in espresso machine, a warming drawer for pastries and mug storage, all in one spot. “It brings the ritual and luxury of a boutique European hotel lounge right into your private morning routine.”

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Lucas is designing more sculleries, the working back kitchen that sits behind the main one. “It’s all about zoning: your front kitchen stays polished for guests and cocktails, while the scullery operates as the powerhouse behind closed doors,” she says. Hers hold the secondary wall ovens, overflow refrigeration, the bar setup and the coffee station, which leaves the front room clean for a dinner party or a big Thanksgiving crowd.

(Photo Credit: SMEG)

Stainless steel is the new neutral

Lucas calls stainless steel “the 2027 neutral” and the little black dress of the kitchen, which frees the rest of the room to take risks with wallpaper, artwork and colorful countertop appliances. On a recent project she broke up a run of stainless with a dishwasher in a matte black panel, then warmed the room with brass light fixtures. “I’m all for mixing materials to help bring in the personality and give the room character,” she says.

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Smith doesn’t match finishes either. “I’m very textural in my approach to design, so I don’t think everything needs to match,” she says. Next to matte grey or stainless appliances, she brings in brass, warm copper and textured ceramics to soften the metal. She also wants to retire the idea that serious cooking equipment has to look like a restaurant line. One of her current favorites is a matte white range with commercial-grade burners. “It feels like a modern twist on the white appliances from the 80s and 90s,” Smith says.

What they’re leaving behind in 2026

For Smith, it’s the oversized range hood. “Too often, people give up precious cabinet space for a hood that feels more aggressive than artful, drawing all the attention away from the cooking piece itself,” she says. She prefers ventilation built flush into the architecture, which lets the range carry the wall. Luxury, in her words, “isn’t about trading storage for drama.” Lucas says personality-driven design is where it’s headed, which means designing for the people who live in the house now rather than an imagined future buyer.