A Hilltop Haven on Hollister Ranch
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Experience Hollister Ranch at its finest from this beautifully remodeled hilltop retreat on Parcel 117. Located just minutes from the gate with the rare convenience of fully paved access, the 2,513+ sq. ft. residence captures sweeping 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands and surrounding mountains. Thoughtfully updated inside and out with expansive covered outdoor living spaces, this turn-key home offers privacy, natural beauty and effortless Ranch living – just 35 miles from Santa Barbara.
Location: 117 Hollister Ranch Road, Goleta 93117
Asking Price: $10,950,000
Year Built: 2000
Living Area: 2,513 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Perfection doesn’t stop in the interior. Enjoy the natural elements under 678 sq. ft. of covered patio, then relax in the redwood soaking tub. The 738 sq. ft. three-car garage stores surfboards, bikes, boats and more. Grid-tied with solar backup and two Tesla Powerwalls.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Nate Alker
(805) 455-6520
Nate.Alker@sothebys.realty
www.HollisterRanch.Properties
DRE: #01796904