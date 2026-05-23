Advertisement
Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

The Pistachio House

Aerial of home for sale at 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Exterior of home for sale at 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Living area of home for sale at 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Outdoor living space of home for sale at 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Paid Program

The Pistachio House is a rare mixed-use property in downtown Santa Barbara, at the gateway to the Funk Zone, the city’s waterfront arts district. Designed by Santa Barbara architect Jeff Shelton and built in 2002 for the owners of the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, the residence sits privately behind a State Street commercial building and is accessed by a secluded paseo. Three bedrooms, three baths and seven outdoor terraces. Shelton’s interpretation of Spanish Colonial Revival is unmistakable throughout: white plaster, arched openings, handcrafted tile and expressive wrought iron. Upper-level terraces open to approximately 280-degree views.

Location: 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101

Asking Price: $5,395,000

Year Built: 2002

Living Area: 1,693 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Every living area opens to its own outdoor terrace, with built-in tile seating throughout; elevator servicing all levels; two-car garage with EV charger; dedicated work area; exercise space; two State Street commercial tenants, both in place for over fifteen years

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Easter Team
(805) 455-6294
Associates@EasterTeamRealtors.com
www.EasterTeamRealtors.com
DRE#: 01858581

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Hot Property

Quincy Jones Estate

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Offered at $39 Million, The Quincy Jones Estate Defines Bel Air Grandeur

Maeve Reilly's theater room with big and comfortable sofas and pillows.

Home Decor

Your Home Looks Great, but How Does It Sound? Why Auditory Design is Trending

Habitat live-work-thrive campus by Lendlease near Baldwin Hills and Culver City border

Real Estate Market Updates

Is This the End of Status-Driven Luxury? Inside LA’s Newest Wellness-First Apartment Campus

Cluttered bedroom woman laying on bed on iphone

Sleep Quality

Your Bedroom Probably Is Not Built for Sleep

Aerial of home for sale at 9016 Thrasher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

9016 Thrasher Avenue: A Masterpiece of Contemporary Luxury in the Bird Streets

Why Zoned Cooling Systems Are Changing How We Design Modern Homes

Build / Renovation

Paid Program

How People Are Designing Comfort Room by Room

white sheets for mothers day

Shopping

7 Luxury Mother’s Day Sleep Gifts That Arrive by Sunday, May 10

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Inside Chloë Sevigny’s New Provincetown Home Designed for Sleep, Not Just Style

Home Decor

Inside Chloë Sevigny’s New Provincetown Home — Designed for Sleep, Not Just Style (Exclusive)

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Why This Oak Pass Residence is the Ultimate Zen Escape in L.A.

400 Saint Cloud Road: The Historic Johnny Carson Estate

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Step Inside the Legendary Johnny Carson Bel Air Estate

Your Bedroom Isn’t Just Where You Sleep — It Might Be Affecting Your Relationship

Rooms

Your Bedroom Isn’t Just Where You Sleep — It Might Be Affecting Your Relationship

The Latest Deals

Advertisement
Advertisement