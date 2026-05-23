The Pistachio House
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The Pistachio House is a rare mixed-use property in downtown Santa Barbara, at the gateway to the Funk Zone, the city’s waterfront arts district. Designed by Santa Barbara architect Jeff Shelton and built in 2002 for the owners of the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, the residence sits privately behind a State Street commercial building and is accessed by a secluded paseo. Three bedrooms, three baths and seven outdoor terraces. Shelton’s interpretation of Spanish Colonial Revival is unmistakable throughout: white plaster, arched openings, handcrafted tile and expressive wrought iron. Upper-level terraces open to approximately 280-degree views.
Location: 12 West Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Asking Price: $5,395,000
Year Built: 2002
Living Area: 1,693 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Every living area opens to its own outdoor terrace, with built-in tile seating throughout; elevator servicing all levels; two-car garage with EV charger; dedicated work area; exercise space; two State Street commercial tenants, both in place for over fifteen years
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Easter Team
(805) 455-6294
Associates@EasterTeamRealtors.com
www.EasterTeamRealtors.com
DRE#: 01858581