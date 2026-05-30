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Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

A Rare Sonoma Wine Country Compound

Aerial of property for sale at 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg 95448
Exterior of property for sale at 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg 95448
Pool area of property for sale at 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg 95448
Interior of property for sale at 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg 95448
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Bell Mountain Ranch is a rare Sonoma wine country estate where luxury, vineyard living and regenerative stewardship converge. Set on approx. 19 acres of Regenerative Organic Certified vines at the intersection of the Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley and Chalk Hill AVAs, the gated compound features a knolltop residence with vineyard views, pool, guest accommodations and outdoor entertaining spaces, plus a separate 5-bedroom residence. Completing the offering is an approx. 18,000-sq-ft winery with tasting barn, cave, hospitality entitlements and approved production capacity up to 30,000 cases annually.

Location: 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg 95448

Asking Price: $15,500,000

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 3,514 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: ±19.39-acre Regenerative Organic Certified vineyard estate; ±3,500 sq. ft. residence with guest unit, pool & outdoor living; separate 5-bedroom secondary residence; expansive vineyard & mountain views; three ponds, solar infrastructure & gated privacy

Contact: Vanguard Properties

Grace Lucero | Vanguard Properties
(707) 888-2649 | grace@thelucerogroup.com
DRE#: 01233007 | Gen. Contr. Lic. #724473
www.thelucerogroup.com

Todd Combs | The Vinery
DRE#: 02104235
(805) 888-7102 | toda@thevinery.pro
www.thevinery.pro

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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