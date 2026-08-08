Montecito Hedgerow Gem
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Just moments from Montecito’s renowned beaches, the Lower Village and Upper Villages, this beautifully updated single-level contemporary home sits behind mature hedges in the sought-after Hedgerow neighborhood. Thoughtfully redesigned throughout, the residence combines clean modern style with comfortable everyday living. The home features three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, along with soaring ceilings, wide-plank French oak floors and large walls of glass that bring in abundant natural light. A well-appointed chef’s kitchen opens seamlessly to the main living spaces, creating an ideal layout for both entertaining and daily living.
Location: 135 Pomar Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $6,385,000
Year Built: 1973
Living Area: 2,360 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: The private outdoor setting includes manicured grounds with mature oak trees and a stately magnolia, expansive lawns, a koi pond and a large patio perfect for outdoor dining and gatherings.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Kristin McWilliams, DRE: #01853292
(805) 455-5001
kristinmcw@cox.net
Teresa McWilliams, DRE: #00285016
(805) 895-7038
Tereska1@aol.com