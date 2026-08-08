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Montecito Hedgerow Gem

Outdoor living area of home for sale at 135 Pomar Lane, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
(DAVID PALERMO)
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

Just moments from Montecito’s renowned beaches, the Lower Village and Upper Villages, this beautifully updated single-level contemporary home sits behind mature hedges in the sought-after Hedgerow neighborhood. Thoughtfully redesigned throughout, the residence combines clean modern style with comfortable everyday living. The home features three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, along with soaring ceilings, wide-plank French oak floors and large walls of glass that bring in abundant natural light. A well-appointed chef’s kitchen opens seamlessly to the main living spaces, creating an ideal layout for both entertaining and daily living.

Location: 135 Pomar Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $6,385,000

Year Built: 1973

Living Area: 2,360 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: The private outdoor setting includes manicured grounds with mature oak trees and a stately magnolia, expansive lawns, a koi pond and a large patio perfect for outdoor dining and gatherings.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Kristin McWilliams, DRE: #01853292
(805) 455-5001
kristinmcw@cox.net

Teresa McWilliams, DRE: #00285016
(805) 895-7038
Tereska1@aol.com

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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