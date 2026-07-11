Advertisement
Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Where Generations Gather

Exterior of home for sale at 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
Backyard of home for sale at 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
Living area of home for sale at 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Dining area of home for sale at 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

Beautiful days. Cherished memories. The story of Bedford House began in 1916, where what is now the 2-bed guest quarters served as the carriage house to one of Glen Oaks’ storied estates. Re-imagined in 2002, the original home was transformed to create a family estate in the heart of Montecito. Behind two gates and mature hedges, the home unfolds into a private world of sun-drenched lawns, gardens and spaces that invite both gathering and stillness. A covered porch with outdoor living and dining wraps around the 5 bed/4.5 bath main residence, where mornings begin tending to the garden and evenings unfold over bocce, dinner by the fire and quality time spent together.

Location: 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $11,750,000

Year Built: 2002

Living Area: 6,366 square feet,7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Main residence: 5 beds/4.5 baths; guest quarters: 2 beds/1 bath; 1 acre; 4 interior fireplaces; lower-level media lounge; wraparound covered porch with fireplace & built-in pizza oven; dining pavilion; bocce court; citrus trees; sprawling lawn; prime Montecito location

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Hot Property

12309 Viewcrest thumbnail

Home Tours

$28M Architectural Masterpiece Hidden in Trendy Celebrity Neighborhood

Paint the ceiling to create the illusion of higher ceilings

Rooms

Designers Reveal the “75% Rule” That Instantly Makes Small, Cramped Rooms Feel Huge

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.

Sleep Quality

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

Dr. Jaspreet Dhau explains how HEPA filters, CADR ratings, VOCs, and filtration technologies affect indoor air quality.

Home Decor

Your Air Purifier May Be Trapping Pollutants Instead of Eliminating Them

Watch: Inside 29754 Baden Place, a $28.8M Malibu Coastal Estate

Home Tours

Life, Elevated – Malibu’s Finest Oceanfront Estate, Offered at $28.85M

interior bedroom design : The 7 Spring Cleaning “Tosses” That Designers Say Are Dating Your Home

Home Decor

Interior Design Experts Say These 7 Furniture Mistakes Instantly Make Your Home Look Old

$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views

Home Tours

$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views

A contemporary terrace features lounge chairs and a low round table, creating a relaxed outdoor living space.

Build / Renovation

Are Prefab and Modular Homes Finally Becoming Luxury?

Quincy Jones Estate

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Offered at $39 Million, The Quincy Jones Estate Defines Bel Air Grandeur

Maeve Reilly's theater room with big and comfortable sofas and pillows.

Home Decor

Your Home Looks Great, but How Does It Sound? Why Auditory Design is Trending

Habitat live-work-thrive campus by Lendlease near Baldwin Hills and Culver City border

Real Estate Market Updates

Is This the End of Status-Driven Luxury? Inside LA’s Newest Wellness-First Apartment Campus

Cluttered bedroom woman laying on bed on iphone

Sleep Quality

Your Bedroom Probably Is Not Built for Sleep

The Latest Deals

Advertisement
Advertisement