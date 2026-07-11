Where Generations Gather
-
- Share via
Beautiful days. Cherished memories. The story of Bedford House began in 1916, where what is now the 2-bed guest quarters served as the carriage house to one of Glen Oaks’ storied estates. Re-imagined in 2002, the original home was transformed to create a family estate in the heart of Montecito. Behind two gates and mature hedges, the home unfolds into a private world of sun-drenched lawns, gardens and spaces that invite both gathering and stillness. A covered porch with outdoor living and dining wraps around the 5 bed/4.5 bath main residence, where mornings begin tending to the garden and evenings unfold over bocce, dinner by the fire and quality time spent together.
Location: 1650 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $11,750,000
Year Built: 2002
Living Area: 6,366 square feet,7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: Main residence: 5 beds/4.5 baths; guest quarters: 2 beds/1 bath; 1 acre; 4 interior fireplaces; lower-level media lounge; wraparound covered porch with fireplace & built-in pizza oven; dining pavilion; bocce court; citrus trees; sprawling lawn; prime Montecito location
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514