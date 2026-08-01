Rancho Santa Fe Extraordinary Estate
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Set behind private gates on 3.66 acres of land sits one of Southern California’s Prized Trophy Properties. Natural materials, furnishings, artwork and accessories personally selected by designer/owner Barbara Lee Grigsby. Being offered completely furnished, rare objects, centuries-old antiques, gallery-acquired art, handcrafted furniture and distinctive collections sourced from around the world. This is the culmination of YEARS of treasure hunting to create a one-of-one masterpiece. The estate is being offered fully inclusive of all hand-selected furnishings, decor and household essentials, truly a “turnkey” offering rarely seen on the market.
Location: 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Asking Price: $29,000,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 10,363 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Antique roof tiles, Zero-edge pool, spa, grand terraces, gardens, mountain views, reclaimed French oak beams & floors, hand-selected limestone & marble, Christopher Peacock cabinetry, custom ironwork, artisan lighting, bespoke textiles. Many materials are centuries old and one-of-kind
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE: #01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Heather Manion, DRE: #00798625
(858) 354-6606
heather.manion@pacificsir.com