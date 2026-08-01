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Rancho Santa Fe Extraordinary Estate

Aerial of home for sale at 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Aerial of home for sale at 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Living area of home for sale at 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Master bath of home for sale at 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Paid Program

Set behind private gates on 3.66 acres of land sits one of Southern California’s Prized Trophy Properties. Natural materials, furnishings, artwork and accessories personally selected by designer/owner Barbara Lee Grigsby. Being offered completely furnished, rare objects, centuries-old antiques, gallery-acquired art, handcrafted furniture and distinctive collections sourced from around the world. This is the culmination of YEARS of treasure hunting to create a one-of-one masterpiece. The estate is being offered fully inclusive of all hand-selected furnishings, decor and household essentials, truly a “turnkey” offering rarely seen on the market.

Location: 17845 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

Asking Price: $29,000,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 10,363 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Antique roof tiles, Zero-edge pool, spa, grand terraces, gardens, mountain views, reclaimed French oak beams & floors, hand-selected limestone & marble, Christopher Peacock cabinetry, custom ironwork, artisan lighting, bespoke textiles. Many materials are centuries old and one-of-kind

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ernie Carswell, DRE: #01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Heather Manion, DRE: #00798625
(858) 354-6606
heather.manion@pacificsir.com

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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