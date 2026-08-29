18 Swimmers Point
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Guard gated Crystal Cove brand new construction with unobstructed ocean views. Set on a large, privately gated lot along a quiet cul-de-sac, 18 Swimmers Point looks straight out over Abalone Point and the open Pacific, a view mirrored in a saltwater infinity pool and spa finished in Pebble Sheen. Inside, five spacious bedroom suites are joined by an oversized bonus room ready to serve as a sixth, eleven exquisitely finished bathrooms, dual offices anchored by a formal main-level study and two laundry rooms, one upstairs and one subterranean, with a private elevator linking every floor.
Location: 18 Swimmers Point, Crystal Cove 92657
Asking Price: $59,950,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 11,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Generous gym with bathroom; temperature-controlled wine room; subterranean eight-car garage; fully equipped 12-seat theater featuring a Barco Cinema 4K laser projector, 170-inch Filmscreen with surround sound and Crestron automation
Contact: Carolwood Estates
William Vreeland, DRE: # 02191460
(424) 410-1314
wvreeland@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Brian Lane, DRE: # 02038343
(424) 202-9949
brian@brianlanere.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Kiana Gao, DRE: #02021712
(949) 306-5585
kianaglobalrealtor@gmail.com
Balboa Real Estate