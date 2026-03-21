Summerland Retreat with Ocean Views
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Elevated coastal living with panoramic ocean and Channel Island views in the seaside enclave of Summerland. This 4-bed, 3-bath sits on a street-to-street lot, offering dual access, privacy and a peaceful setting. Light-filled open living spaces open to expansive ocean views throughout the home and the wraparound deck, ideal for entertaining and indoor-outdoor living. A fenced backyard features refreshed landscaping and a sunny patio. A lower level includes a 4th bedroom, full bath and private entrance, ideal for guests, multigenerational living or potential ADU use. Conveniently located between Montecito and Carpinteria, near beaches, shops and dining.
Location: 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067
Asking Price: $3,320,000
Year Built: 1987
Living Area: 2,556 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Open house: Saturday, 3/21/26, from 12-3pm and Sunday, 3/22/26, from 12-3pm
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Tara Toner, Taylor Toner & Trisha Toner
805.451.4999 & 805.451.4801
TheMontecitoGroup@gmail.com
www.MontecitoRealEstateGroup.com
DRE: 01957054, 01962161, 02105359