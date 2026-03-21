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Summerland Retreat with Ocean Views

Exterior of home for sale at 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067
Living area of home for sale at 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067
Bedroom of home for sale at 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067
Ocean view from home for sale at 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067
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Elevated coastal living with panoramic ocean and Channel Island views in the seaside enclave of Summerland. This 4-bed, 3-bath sits on a street-to-street lot, offering dual access, privacy and a peaceful setting. Light-filled open living spaces open to expansive ocean views throughout the home and the wraparound deck, ideal for entertaining and indoor-outdoor living. A fenced backyard features refreshed landscaping and a sunny patio. A lower level includes a 4th bedroom, full bath and private entrance, ideal for guests, multigenerational living or potential ADU use. Conveniently located between Montecito and Carpinteria, near beaches, shops and dining.

Location: 2521 Whitney Avenue, Santa Barbara 93067

Asking Price: $3,320,000

Year Built: 1987

Living Area: 2,556 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Open house: Saturday, 3/21/26, from 12-3pm and Sunday, 3/22/26, from 12-3pm

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Tara Toner, Taylor Toner & Trisha Toner
805.451.4999 & 805.451.4801
TheMontecitoGroup@gmail.com
www.MontecitoRealEstateGroup.com
DRE: 01957054, 01962161, 02105359

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