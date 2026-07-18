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A World of Wonder

Exterior of home for sale at 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Pool area of home for sale at 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
(Clay Burkhalter)
Dining area of home for sale at 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Living area of home for sale at 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

Rich in atmosphere and rooted in romance, this modern-day heirloom celebrates the beauty and gracious living of Montecito’s Golden Age. For more than a century, it has been a place where glamor and everyday life intertwine. The 5 bed/7 bath residence plus ADU has been thoughtfully restored and upgraded, blending timeless character with modern luxury. Morning light pours through the glass conservatory as garden paths meander past the lily pond, shimmering pool and courtyards. Nearly an acre of landscaped grounds, moments from the best of Montecito, creates a setting made for celebration and joy. A place where beauty lingers, stories unfold and dreamers feel at home.

Location: 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $17,950,000

Year Built: 1921

Living Area: 8,382 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Prime Montecito location; 0.84 acre; guest apartment (Jr. ADU); chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances; primary bedroom suite with sitting area and private terrace; glass sunroom atrium; yoga studio; wine cellar; tequila vault room; sparkling 40’ pool & spa; parking for 15+ cars

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.montecitoproperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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