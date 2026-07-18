A World of Wonder
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Rich in atmosphere and rooted in romance, this modern-day heirloom celebrates the beauty and gracious living of Montecito’s Golden Age. For more than a century, it has been a place where glamor and everyday life intertwine. The 5 bed/7 bath residence plus ADU has been thoughtfully restored and upgraded, blending timeless character with modern luxury. Morning light pours through the glass conservatory as garden paths meander past the lily pond, shimmering pool and courtyards. Nearly an acre of landscaped grounds, moments from the best of Montecito, creates a setting made for celebration and joy. A place where beauty lingers, stories unfold and dreamers feel at home.
Location: 204 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $17,950,000
Year Built: 1921
Living Area: 8,382 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Prime Montecito location; 0.84 acre; guest apartment (Jr. ADU); chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances; primary bedroom suite with sitting area and private terrace; glass sunroom atrium; yoga studio; wine cellar; tequila vault room; sparkling 40’ pool & spa; parking for 15+ cars
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.montecitoproperties.com
DRE#: 01209514