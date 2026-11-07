The Cotswolds in Montecito
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This secluded 1.3+/- acre compound is a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind property conceived by Helen Wilder, a Hollywood designer who brought her love of the English countryside to the 4th hole of the Robert Trent Jones-designed Birnam Wood Golf Club. With extreme privacy and spectacular Montecito mountain views, this home exemplifies indoor/outdoor living, with rooms opening onto four unique patios surrounded by lemon, orange and avocado trees. A truly timeless retreat!
Location: 2118 Birnam Wood Drive, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $11,500,000
Year Built: 1981
Living Area: 4,225 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: 1.3+/- private acres on Birnam Wood Golf Club’s 4th hole. 4 bedrooms | 4.5 baths, main house + 2 guest houses/ADU, 2-car garage, wine room, office/den, 3 fireplaces, brick & glass dining room with domed skylight, 4 patios, fruit trees, fountain, fire pit, built-in grill & mountain views.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Mark MacGillvray, DRE: 01395504
(805) 886-7097
markmacgillvray@outlook.com
www.DMarkMacGillvray.com