254 Baybrook Court, Lake Sherwood
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A rare opportunity to live in the highly sought-after gated community of The Glen in Lake Sherwood. Built in 2001, this private 3,215 square-foot home features 4 beds, 3 baths, and a versatile layout including a desirable downstairs bedroom and full bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a large island and dual ovens flowing into seamless living spaces with heated tile floors. Upstairs, the spacious primary suite offers a sitting area and a romantic dual-sided fireplace. The inviting backyard is built for entertaining with a built-in BBQ, firepit, and landscape lighting. Complete with a 3-car garage, it’s just minutes from Westlake Village dining and shopping, and also features lake use rights.
Location: 254 Baybrook Court, Lake Sherwood 91361
Asking Price: $2,350,000
Year Built: 2001
Living Area: 3,215 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Gated community (The Glen, Lake Sherwood), 4 beds, 3 baths (3,215 sq ft), downstairs bed and full bath, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & dual ovens, heated tile floors and dual-sided fireplace, backyard w/ built-in BBQ & fire pit, 3-car garage, minutes to Westlake Village
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Tony DeFranco
(805) 208-1904
Tony.Defranco@Sothebys.Realty
tonydefranco.com
DRE#: 00815381