Oceanfront Oasis
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Discover an unparalleled oceanfront oasis on the California coast. Well-proportioned rooms offer sea views and invigorating ocean breezes with wonderful indoor-outdoor living throughout. The lush, organic paradise features sprawling lawns and many historic specimen trees, all nurtured by a private water source. Plans to reimagine the existing home and create a guest house and pool on the second parcel have been thoughtfully crafted and are in final review. Experience chic seaside living like never before! Available in three distinct configurations, from a rare two-parcel coastal compound to an improved bluff-front residence and a premier vacant parcel ready for your vision.
Location: 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Asking Price: $44,999,000
Year Built: 1986
Living Area: 6,913 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Spanning over 4.3 flat, park-like acres on two parcels, this estate boasts a staggering 350 ft of dramatic bluff front overlooking the Pacific. In a world where privacy is scarce, find iconic anonymity here. Bright, beachy interiors grace the 3-bd main house and separate guest studio.
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
(805) 565-8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177