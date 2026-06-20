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Oceanfront Oasis

Oceanfront setting of home for sale at 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Wide exterior shot of home for sale at 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Ocean view from home for sale at 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
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Discover an unparalleled oceanfront oasis on the California coast. Well-proportioned rooms offer sea views and invigorating ocean breezes with wonderful indoor-outdoor living throughout. The lush, organic paradise features sprawling lawns and many historic specimen trees, all nurtured by a private water source. Plans to reimagine the existing home and create a guest house and pool on the second parcel have been thoughtfully crafted and are in final review. Experience chic seaside living like never before! Available in three distinct configurations, from a rare two-parcel coastal compound to an improved bluff-front residence and a premier vacant parcel ready for your vision.

Location: 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013

Asking Price: $44,999,000

Year Built: 1986

Living Area: 6,913 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Spanning over 4.3 flat, park-like acres on two parcels, this estate boasts a staggering 350 ft of dramatic bluff front overlooking the Pacific. In a world where privacy is scarce, find iconic anonymity here. Bright, beachy interiors grace the 3-bd main house and separate guest studio.

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group
(805) 565-8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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