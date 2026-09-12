Off to the Beach
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A Padaro state of mind. Set along approximately 50 feet of shoreline with dazzling ocean, island and coastline views, this classic California beach house evokes the endless summers you never outgrow – bare feet, salt air and the Pacific setting the pace from morning to sunset. Unfolding across approximately 0.35 acres, the property takes shape as a relaxed coastal compound with a 4-bedroom main residence and two bonus spaces. Together, they create a home made for family, friends and generations by the sea. Padaro Lane is a rare balance of beauty and proximity – and an invitation to let go of the everyday and reconnect with sun, water and presence.
Location: 3523 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Asking Price: $13,725,000
Year Built: 1998
Living Area: 4,613 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Ocean, island & coastline views; private beach path; oceanfront great room with curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass; upper-level primary suite with deck & dual baths; fireplaces in living room & primary suite; entertaining deck with sandy sunbathing area; two versatile bonus spaces
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: #01209514