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Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Off to the Beach

Exterior of home for sale at 3523 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
(DAVID PALERMO)
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

A Padaro state of mind. Set along approximately 50 feet of shoreline with dazzling ocean, island and coastline views, this classic California beach house evokes the endless summers you never outgrow – bare feet, salt air and the Pacific setting the pace from morning to sunset. Unfolding across approximately 0.35 acres, the property takes shape as a relaxed coastal compound with a 4-bedroom main residence and two bonus spaces. Together, they create a home made for family, friends and generations by the sea. Padaro Lane is a rare balance of beauty and proximity – and an invitation to let go of the everyday and reconnect with sun, water and presence.

Location: 3523 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013

Asking Price: $13,725,000

Year Built: 1998

Living Area: 4,613 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Ocean, island & coastline views; private beach path; oceanfront great room with curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass; upper-level primary suite with deck & dual baths; fireplaces in living room & primary suite; entertaining deck with sandy sunbathing area; two versatile bonus spaces

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: #01209514

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Hot Property

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