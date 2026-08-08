38 Dapplegray Road
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Nestled within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Bell Canyon, “Moderne at Dapplegray” is a striking brand-new estate set against a backdrop of serene canyon views. Sited on a sprawling one-acre lot, this architectural showpiece spans 7,686 SF and was designed with exceptional detail, craftsmanship and scale throughout. The main residence offers 6,720 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a four-car garage. Grand yet inviting, the home is defined by soaring 20+ foot ceilings, walls of glass and thoughtfully curated finishes that blend modern design with warmth.
Location: 38 Dapplegray Road, Bell Canyon 91307
Asking Price: $5,795,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 7,686 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Renowned for its exclusivity and lifestyle-driven amenities, Bell Canyon offers equestrian facilities, hiking trails, tennis courts, a private park and access to the award-winning Las Virgenes Unified School District; detached permitted 966 SF ADU
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Neyshia Go
(310) 882-8357
neyshia.go@sothebys.realty
www.neyshiago.com
DRE: #01933923