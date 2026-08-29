Cultivated Coastal Living
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Let nature lead. Where the mountains meet the sea, a new kind of California story unfolds - rooted in intention, regeneration and a deep connection to the land. Set across 6+ organic acres in the Carpinteria foothills, this ocean-view ranch lives in harmony with its surroundings. A single-level 4-bed, 3-bath main residence and sleek New Zealand-designed 1-bed, 1-bath guest retreat embrace coastal minimalism, natural textures and an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. At the heart of the property, Root2Rise Farms brings the land to life. A place where life grows from the ground up.
Location: 4488 Foothill Road, Carpinteria 93013
Asking Price: $4,600,000
Year Built: 1985
Living Area: 2,637 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic ocean, island, mountain and coastline views; 6.13 acres; single-level 4BD/3BA main residence; 1BD/1BA guest retreat; Root2Rise regenerative farm; 465+ avocado trees; 50+ coffee trees; mature orchard; greenhouse; open-air pavilion with bar, kitchen & fire pit
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.montecitoproperties.com/4488-foothill-road
DRE: #01209514