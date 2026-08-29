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Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Cultivated Coastal Living

View of vineyard from home for sale at 4488 Foothill Road, Carpinteria 93013
(DAVID PALERMO)
Paid Program

Let nature lead. Where the mountains meet the sea, a new kind of California story unfolds - rooted in intention, regeneration and a deep connection to the land. Set across 6+ organic acres in the Carpinteria foothills, this ocean-view ranch lives in harmony with its surroundings. A single-level 4-bed, 3-bath main residence and sleek New Zealand-designed 1-bed, 1-bath guest retreat embrace coastal minimalism, natural textures and an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. At the heart of the property, Root2Rise Farms brings the land to life. A place where life grows from the ground up.

Location: 4488 Foothill Road, Carpinteria 93013

Asking Price: $4,600,000

Year Built: 1985

Living Area: 2,637 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic ocean, island, mountain and coastline views; 6.13 acres; single-level 4BD/3BA main residence; 1BD/1BA guest retreat; Root2Rise regenerative farm; 465+ avocado trees; 50+ coffee trees; mature orchard; greenhouse; open-air pavilion with bar, kitchen & fire pit

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.montecitoproperties.com/4488-foothill-road
DRE: #01209514

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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