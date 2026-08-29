Luxe Modern Wine Country Home
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Completed in 2020 by luxury builder Vierra Fine Homes as a personal showcase residence, this approximately 6,400-square-foot contemporary estate offers elevated Wine Country living on a private acre just minutes from acclaimed wineries, restaurants, markets and cafés. Designed for effortless entertaining, the home features dramatic walls of glass, a spectacular chef’s kitchen, four luxurious en-suite bedrooms, resort-inspired indoor-outdoor living, a pool terrace and exceptional spaces for gathering. Luxury, privacy and unforgettable hospitality come together in one extraordinary home.
Location: 5366 Linda Lane, Santa Rosa 95404
Asking Price: $4,495,000
Year Built: 2020
Living Area: 6,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 full/2 half baths
Features: Four en-suite bedrooms; chef’s kitchen + catering pantry; resort-style pool; great room with walls of glass; Dolby Atmos theater; smart home technology; single-level living with upper entertaining space
Contact: Vanguard Properties
Grace Lucero
(707) 888-2649
grace@thelucerogroup.com
www.thelucerogroup.com
DRE: #01233007