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Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Luxe Modern Wine Country Home

Interior of home for sale at 5366 Linda Lane, Santa Rosa 95404
Paid Program

Completed in 2020 by luxury builder Vierra Fine Homes as a personal showcase residence, this approximately 6,400-square-foot contemporary estate offers elevated Wine Country living on a private acre just minutes from acclaimed wineries, restaurants, markets and cafés. Designed for effortless entertaining, the home features dramatic walls of glass, a spectacular chef’s kitchen, four luxurious en-suite bedrooms, resort-inspired indoor-outdoor living, a pool terrace and exceptional spaces for gathering. Luxury, privacy and unforgettable hospitality come together in one extraordinary home.

Location: 5366 Linda Lane, Santa Rosa 95404

Asking Price: $4,495,000

Year Built: 2020

Living Area: 6,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 full/2 half baths

Features: Four en-suite bedrooms; chef’s kitchen + catering pantry; resort-style pool; great room with walls of glass; Dolby Atmos theater; smart home technology; single-level living with upper entertaining space

Contact: Vanguard Properties

Grace Lucero
(707) 888-2649
grace@thelucerogroup.com
www.thelucerogroup.com
DRE: #01233007

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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