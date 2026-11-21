Every Reason to Stay
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Dreaming of life at the beach? Mornings swimming in the Pacific, afternoons by the pool and evenings watching the sunset from your oceanfront spa. Behind the private, guarded gates of Sand Point, just 33 beachfront homes occupy a ribbon of California coastline, with the ocean on one side and the protected Carpinteria Salt Marsh on the other. Set on ~1.42 acres with +/- 120 ft. of ocean frontage, this Paul Gray-designed estate and guest house bring the timeless romance of New England to the California coast. With a rooftop terrace and an entire level devoted to wellness and recreation, there’s little reason to leave. And every reason to stay.
Location: 571 Sand Point Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013
Asking Price: $33,995,000
Year Built: 1992
Living Area: 8,489 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Located in guard-gated Sand Point enclave; ±120 feet of ocean frontage; wet bar; dedicated home office; primary suite with fireplace, sitting room and sauna; gym; home theater; game room; elevator; detached guest house with fireplace, living room and kitchenette; spa; lap pool
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group, DRE: 01209514
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
Linda May, DRE: 00475038
(310) 435-5932
Linda@lindamay.com
Carolwood Estates