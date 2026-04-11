La Macarena
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An architectural legacy, reimagined. Composed as a Mediterranean village by Mary Craig c. 1929 and restored by Xorin Balbes, the property unfolds as an 8-bed, 9.5-bath Spanish Colonial Revival estate with commanding ocean and mountain views. The 6-bedroom main residence, entertainment pavilion with theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge and bar, plus a 2-bed pool house ADU, create a private destination anchored by a pool, spa and fire pit. Romantic courtyards, terraces and French doors draw the eye to ocean views. Layered gardens, citrus trees, lawns, paths and pickleball complete the outdoor rhythm. La Macarena stands as one of Montecito’s premier heirloom estates.
Location: 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $34,950,000
Year Built: 1929
Living Area: 10,701 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Composed as a Mediterranean village by Mary Craig c. 1929; restored by Xorin Balbes for modern luxury living; ocean and mountain views; poolside entertainment pavilion with home theater and gym; pool house (ADU): 2 bed/2 bath; pickleball court; fire pit; romantic gardens and courtyards
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 331-7577
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514