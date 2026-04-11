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La Macarena

Aerial of pool area of home for sale at 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108
Exterior of home for sale at 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108
Dining area of home for sale at 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
Pickleball court at home for sale at 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108
(DAVID PALERMO)
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An architectural legacy, reimagined. Composed as a Mediterranean village by Mary Craig c. 1929 and restored by Xorin Balbes, the property unfolds as an 8-bed, 9.5-bath Spanish Colonial Revival estate with commanding ocean and mountain views. The 6-bedroom main residence, entertainment pavilion with theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge and bar, plus a 2-bed pool house ADU, create a private destination anchored by a pool, spa and fire pit. Romantic courtyards, terraces and French doors draw the eye to ocean views. Layered gardens, citrus trees, lawns, paths and pickleball complete the outdoor rhythm. La Macarena stands as one of Montecito’s premier heirloom estates.

Location: 680 Buena Vista Dr., Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $34,950,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 10,701 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Composed as a Mediterranean village by Mary Craig c. 1929; restored by Xorin Balbes for modern luxury living; ocean and mountain views; poolside entertainment pavilion with home theater and gym; pool house (ADU): 2 bed/2 bath; pickleball court; fire pit; romantic gardens and courtyards

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 331-7577
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

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