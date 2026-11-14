La Paloma
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The soul of a European village, designed around the people you love and the way you live. Graceful and luminous, the estate stretches across Montecito: creamy plaster walls, terracotta roofs and vine-covered courtyards. Conceived by Mary Craig and reimagined by Xorin Balbes as a boutique resort, the 8-bed, 9.5-bath estate unfolds with ocean, island and mountain views. When family and friends arrive, it comes alive. Suites fill. Doors open. Breakfast stretches into lunch. A swim leads to pickleball, gym, sauna, cold plunge or gardens. Cocktails by the pool give way to dinner and a movie after dark. A world of its own, La Paloma is an extraordinary place to call home.
Location: 680 Buena Vista, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $29,950,000
Year Built: 1929
Living Area: 10,701 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Original architect: Mary McLaughlin Craig; home theater; gym; sauna; cold plunge; open-air bar; pool; spa; pickleball court with courtside pergola; the club house (ADU) with kitchen; nine fireplaces; vegetable gardens; avocado orchard; citrus trees; fire pit; parking for 20 vehicles
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: 01209514