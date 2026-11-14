Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

La Paloma

Exterior of home for sale at 680 Buena Vista, Montecito 93108
Paid Program

The soul of a European village, designed around the people you love and the way you live. Graceful and luminous, the estate stretches across Montecito: creamy plaster walls, terracotta roofs and vine-covered courtyards. Conceived by Mary Craig and reimagined by Xorin Balbes as a boutique resort, the 8-bed, 9.5-bath estate unfolds with ocean, island and mountain views. When family and friends arrive, it comes alive. Suites fill. Doors open. Breakfast stretches into lunch. A swim leads to pickleball, gym, sauna, cold plunge or gardens. Cocktails by the pool give way to dinner and a movie after dark. A world of its own, La Paloma is an extraordinary place to call home.

Location: 680 Buena Vista, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $29,950,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 10,701 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Original architect: Mary McLaughlin Craig; home theater; gym; sauna; cold plunge; open-air bar; pool; spa; pickleball court with courtside pergola; the club house (ADU) with kitchen; nine fireplaces; vegetable gardens; avocado orchard; citrus trees; fire pit; parking for 20 vehicles

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
team@kogevinas.com
www.thekogevinasgroup.com
DRE: 01209514

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Hot Property

73 Beverly Park Lane offered at $69.995M

Home Tours

A Legacy Estate in One of L.A.’s Most Coveted Neighborhoods | Offered at $69.995M

Modern mansion with 3 wings.

Home Decor

What Quincy Jones’s Estate Can Teach About Designing a Home for Hosting Guests

Modern minimalist kitchen. Large window. Slanted ceiling. Marble kitchen islands.

Build / Renovation

The 2027 Home Trend Nobody’s Talking About Yet: Designers Are Downsizing

Image July 2026 Drip Index

Build / Renovation

Molteni Group Presents the 2025 Sustainability Report

Modern biophilic home. Pool. Courtyard. Wooden exterior walls.

Home Decor

Inside Lizzo’s Former ‘Treehouse’ Home: 5 Ways to Bring the Outdoors In

Decorative bedroom. Wall pattern. Bedroom painting. Yellow sofa. White rug. Bedroom interior decor.

Home Decor

Home Decor Trends an Interior Expert Says to Leave Behind in 2026

OPAL: A New Pinnacle of Beverly Hills Luxury | Offered at $53M

Home Tours

OPAL: A New Pinnacle of Beverly Hills Luxury | Offered at $53M

Showroom with paints and wallpapers. Color palettes. Paints. Stools and workshop tables.

Build / Renovation

Why Craftsmanship Is Becoming a Luxury in an Increasingly Mass-Produced Design World

Thumbnail for Hot Property Home Tour video of Jean Harlow estate

Home Tours

A Legend’s Estate, Preserved in Holmby Hills | Offered at $15.9M

Worker uses power drill to attach cabinet handles in stylish kitchen, during modern kitchen renovation home improvement

Build / Renovation

Selling Your Home? Fix These 6 Kitchen Problems Before Spending on a Remodel

A backyard with a small pool, two lounging chairs, a cut lawn with a view of the canyon in the horizon.

Home Decor

5 Design Ideas to Steal From Sam Raimi’s Windsor Smith-Designed Home

Hot Property Home Tours - 225 N. Canon Drive #7D, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Home Tours

A Rare Expression of Luxury at the Maybourne Beverly Hills | Offered at $22.3M

The Latest Deals

Advertisement
Advertisement