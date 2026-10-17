Mountain Noir
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Near the top of Santa Barbara’s Riviera Ridge, this sultry retreat captivates with cinematic mountain views. Walls of glass, warm woods, exposed beams and rich textures create a quietly seductive atmosphere. Vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and an updated kitchen complement inviting living spaces that embrace the view. Set on nearly two acres, the magic continues outdoors with terraced gardens, meandering paths and intimate places to linger. Dine beneath the trees, soak in the hot tub or gather by the fire as the sun slips behind the mountains. This is Santa Barbara at its most unexpected.
Location: 75 Conejo Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Asking Price: $3,895,000
Year Built: 1975
Living Area: 2,178 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Hot tub; fruit trees; approximately 1.97 acres; chicken coop; raised garden beds
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Maureen McDermut
(805) 570-5545
maureen.mcdermut@sothebys.realty
www.maureenmcdermut.com
DRE: #01175027