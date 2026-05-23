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Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

Healdsburg Hilltop Estate

Exterior of home for sale at 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448
Exterior at dusk of home for sale at 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448
Kitchen of home for sale at 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448
Bedroom of home for sale at 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448
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Perched above Healdsburg on 10.48 acres across six legal parcels, this exceptional estate offers rare privacy, scale and future flexibility. The ~4,000 sq ft, 4-bedroom, 3.5+ bath residence lives primarily as a single level, with the main floor hosting the primary suite, great room, chef’s kitchen and dining – all oriented to capture sweeping valley and mountain views. Walls of glass and French doors open to a wraparound porch for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Gated with dual access, with city services, and minutes to town, the property presents a compelling opportunity for investment, multi-generational living or potential resubdivision.

Location: 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448

Asking Price: $9,300,000

Year Built: 1967

Living Area: 4,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full & 2 half baths

Features: 10.48+ acres across 6 parcels; single-level living on the main floor; panoramic valley & mountain views; chef’s kitchen + espresso station; wine display feature wall; primary suite w/ fireplace; family room, wet bar, flex space; gated, dual access, minutes to town

Contact: Vanguard Properties

Grace Lucero
(707) 888-2649
grace@thelucerogroup.com
www.thelucerogroup.com
DRE#: 01233007
GC Lic. #724473

Homes For Sales in Surrounding Counties

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