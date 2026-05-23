Healdsburg Hilltop Estate
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Perched above Healdsburg on 10.48 acres across six legal parcels, this exceptional estate offers rare privacy, scale and future flexibility. The ~4,000 sq ft, 4-bedroom, 3.5+ bath residence lives primarily as a single level, with the main floor hosting the primary suite, great room, chef’s kitchen and dining – all oriented to capture sweeping valley and mountain views. Walls of glass and French doors open to a wraparound porch for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Gated with dual access, with city services, and minutes to town, the property presents a compelling opportunity for investment, multi-generational living or potential resubdivision.
Location: 775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg 95448
Asking Price: $9,300,000
Year Built: 1967
Living Area: 4,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full & 2 half baths
Features: 10.48+ acres across 6 parcels; single-level living on the main floor; panoramic valley & mountain views; chef’s kitchen + espresso station; wine display feature wall; primary suite w/ fireplace; family room, wet bar, flex space; gated, dual access, minutes to town
Contact: Vanguard Properties
Grace Lucero
(707) 888-2649
grace@thelucerogroup.com
www.thelucerogroup.com
DRE#: 01233007
GC Lic. #724473