Rockbridge Oasis
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Set on 2.53± acres in the beloved Riven Rock neighborhood, the 4,873± sq ft main residence offers 5 beds and 4.5 baths, complemented by a 496± sq ft detached ADU. A dramatic great room anchored by a central fireplace brings together a sleek kitchen, gracious dining and everyday living spaces, while a separate media room offers a more private retreat. Outdoors, the property unfolds with a pool, spa, fire pit, chef’s garden, fruit trees and multiple areas for entertaining.
Location: 790 Rockbridge Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $15,995,000
Year Built: 1958
Living Area: 5,369 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Thoughtfully renovated in 2022, this single-level Montecito compound blends high style and chic architectural design with the ease of California indoor-outdoor living; a rare blend of design & comfort, grounded in the Montecito lifestyle; minutes from Upper Village, trails & beaches
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
(805) 565-8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE: #01954177