Mid-Century Retreat in Oak View
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Tucked at the end of a peaceful Oak View cul-de-sac, just three blocks from shops and restaurants, this updated Mid-Century home blends country tranquility with easy access to Ojai and Ventura. The 3BD/2BA main home features a chef-ready kitchen, open living and dining areas, peek-a-boo mountain views, stone fireplace and a spacious 2017 primary suite with a walk-in multi-head shower, dual sinks and generous closet space. A separate 1BD/1BA guest suite with a private entrance offers flexible living or office space. The nearly 14,000 SF corner lot includes fruit trees, raised garden beds, laying hens, RV potential and peaceful canyon surroundings.
Location: 96 Kunkle Street, Oak View/Ojai 93022
Asking Price: $1,299,500
Year Built: 1955
Living Area: 1,962 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Updated Mid-Century home on a peaceful Oak View cul-de-sac, just 3 blocks from shops and dining; 3BD/2BA plus private 1BD/1BA guest suite; chef’s kitchen; fireplace; updated primary suite; nearly 14,000-sq-ft lot with gardens, fruit trees, chickens, RV potential and mountain views
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Roylin Sells Group
(805) 850-5443
RoylinDowns@bhhscal.com
www.96Kunkle.com
DRE: #01065591