With a passion for creativity and meticulous attention to detail, Judith Mercado has emerged as a renowned figure in the world of interior design. Her innovative approach and dedication to understanding clients’ needs have earned her a reputation for crafting aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces.

Over a decade ago, Mercado embarked on her design journey, graduating with honors in interior design and gaining valuable experience in project management, space planning, and design aesthetics at a prestigious firm. Her freelance career marked the beginning of a unique path defined by innovation and unwavering client commitment.

Mercado’s work is characterized by her ability to think outside the box, consistently pushing design boundaries by blending different styles and materials to create visually stunning and efficient spaces. She excels in tailoring each project to the client’s personality and lifestyle, ensuring that every space reflects its occupants.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable design, she advocates for eco-friendly practices, integrating sustainable materials and energy-efficient solutions into her projects. Beyond aesthetics, Mercado is celebrated for her exceptional client relationships, prioritizing open communication, collaboration and transparency throughout the design process, ensuring clients’ delight.

Mercado continues to inspire with her ability to transform spaces into experiential havens. Her passion for design, coupled with her unwavering pursuit of excellence, sets a remarkable standard in the industry.

One notable project, the Santa Monica Pier beach house combines mid-century transitional glam with a flowing color scheme. The design balances light and airy spaces with bold statements, creating a harmonious flow throughout the house.

