After the world’s lighthouses have gone electric and the profession of keeper has been lost, Sally is still the keeper at Boston Light, far out on an island in Boston Harbor. But her watch is now ending after twenty years of caring for the oldest light station in the country – a structure that predates America’s own founding.

History aside, Sally is a fascinating subject, full of contrasts and dimensions. Her personal journey from darkness to light reflects a universal struggle that most people can relate to. Now that Sally is retired, this film takes on another layer as a final recorded document of lighthouse keeping.

“House of Light” and Sally’s story are a testament to the power of purpose in action.