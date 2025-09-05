Willem Dafoe and Nadia Latif on how history is written in ‘Man in My Basement’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Willem Dafoe, Corey Hawkins, Nadia Latif Anna Diop stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to talk about their film, “The Man in My Basement,” playing at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.