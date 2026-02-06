Creator Content

Straight to the Point: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon

LATMG
Head of DOJ Civil Rights Division Says As Many as “40 People” Were Involved in the “Attack” on Cities Church in St. Paul Minnesota. AAG Harmeet Dhillon Calls It An “Invasion” By Anti-Ice Activists And Dhillon Did NOT Rule Out More Charges.


“There are nine people who’ve been arrested pursuant to the indictment. I believe the total number of people involved in this, based on what we see on the videos that were streamed by the participants themselves, is probably closer to 40 people.”
Creator Content

MORE EPISODES

Straight to the Point: Chairman Jim Jordan on Trump, Jack Smith and More

Straight to the Point: Chairman Jim Jordan on Trump, Jack Smith and More

Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026

Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026

Straight to the Point: Minneapolis Signal Leaks

Straight to the Point: Minneapolis Signal Leaks

Straight to the Point: Iran's Toxic Tactics

Straight to the Point: Iran’s Toxic Tactics

Straight to the Point: Episode 11

Straight to the Point: Minnesota’s Somali-Linked Fraud

Photo of John Chell and Tarik Sheppard

Straight to the Point: Mamdani’s NYPD Crisis

Straight to the Point

Straight to the Point: Justice in 2026. Will Anyone Go To Prison?

Straight to the Point: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Straight To The Point: Rep. Elise Stefanik

Straight to the Point: Directed Energy Weapons

Straight to the Point: Directed Energy Weapons

Straight to the Point: Headlines & Highlights

Straight to the Point Exclusive: FBI Director Kash Patel

Straight To The Point: The Case Against Comey

Advertisement