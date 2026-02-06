Straight to the Point: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Head of DOJ Civil Rights Division Says As Many as “40 People” Were Involved in the “Attack” on Cities Church in St. Paul Minnesota. AAG Harmeet Dhillon Calls It An “Invasion” By Anti-Ice Activists And Dhillon Did NOT Rule Out More Charges.





“There are nine people who’ve been arrested pursuant to the indictment. I believe the total number of people involved in this, based on what we see on the videos that were streamed by the participants themselves, is probably closer to 40 people.”