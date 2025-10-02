The Dodgers advance to the NLDS, defeating the Reds | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers overcame a first-inning error by Teoscar Hernández and an early 2-0 deficit to beat Cincinnati 8-4 and sweep their NL wild-card series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered 6⅔ strong innings while Kiké Hernández and Mookie Betts provided key hits. The Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke wonder ... is this the Dodgers’ World Series coming up?