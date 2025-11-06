Where do the Dodgers go from here? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are bcak-to-back champions. They want to in a third in a row, but need to fix a few things. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about what the team needs to do to fix the roster and pitching before the 2026 season starts.