Tour Chris and Katherine Pratt’s Pacific Palisades Retreat

Perched high in a gated Pacific Palisades enclave, this ~11,000 sq ft estate offers 6 bedrooms and 12 baths on nearly an acre with sweeping ocean views. Completed in 2021, the home blends California-casual style with high-end craftsmanship — think soaring vaulted entries, a 30-ft atrium great room, a glass wine cellar, and walls of glass connecting indoor and outdoor living. Resort-style amenities include a saltwater pool with a Baja shelf and swim jets, a guest cabana with its own kitchen, a half basketball court, a private fitness suite, hot/cold plunge pools, sauna and steam, plus a theater that doubles as a golf simulator.$19,995,000Listed by Carolwood Estates:Contact:Shana Tavangarian, DRE: #02074214(310) 740-4982Zac Mostame, DRE: #02110196(424) 527-8889