Does anyone want to win the NL West? | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers might still the NL West, but it’s more like the San Diego Padres are going to lose it instead of taking it over, easily, as the Dodgers continue to slide. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about what is wrong with the team and if they can actually turn up in the playoffs in less than a month.