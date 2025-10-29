Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays | Dodgers Debate

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Blue Jays topped the Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4, tying the World Series at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Wednesday. A four-run seventh-inning rally against the Dodgers’ fatigued and faulty bullpen proved to be the difference. The Dodgers’ slumping offense, which has just three runs over the last 21 innings, remains a critical concern. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke on the heat, Dylan’s sleep habits and if the Dodgers can actually win this series.

