Straight to the Point: FBI’s Secret Targeting of Team Trump

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BREAKING: Longtime Trump Advisor Michael Caputo Shares Never-Before-Seen FBI Subpoena And Search Warrant Targeting Him During Biden Administration: Alleges Biden Era Weaponization Continues at DOJ During Trump’s Second Term.



This week on Straight to the Point I sat down with longtime Trump confidant and advisor Michael Caputo. In this exclusive interview, Caputo shares a never-before-seen FBI subpoena and sweeping federal search warrant that targeted him during the Biden Administration. Caputo details the horrifying fallout of the secret Biden-era investigation over his Ukraine reporting and anti-weaponization policy work that stayed active even inside the Trump administration and the devastating toll it took on his family.