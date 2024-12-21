Advertisement

Impact Reports

MALTA SPECIAL REPORT 2025

Malta impact report
Paid Program

From ‘Hidden Gem’ to Hot Spot: Malta’s Record Tourism is Bolstered by New Direct Flight from NYC

Next summer, fly direct from JFK to Malta! The island nation is shedding its ‘hidden gem’ status to attract high-value, year-round luxury travelers.

Malta impact report
Paid Program

Malta is Stepping Onto Global Stage as Awards Host

Malta impact report
Paid Program

Malta’s Red Carpet Moment: Film Industry Thrives with Screen Malta Financial Incentive

Malta impact report
Paid Program

Pampering in Paradise: Why Malta is a Magnet for Superyachts and Michelin-Starred Dining

Malta impact report
Paid Program

Historic Cold War Milestone Achieved in Malta

Brunei Darussalam 2025

MALTA

Malta Impact Report 2024
Paid Program

Malta: An Incredibly Diverse Tourist Destination

Malta has become a year-round tourist destination thanks to its natural beauty, rich history, thriving culture and plethora of attractions.

Malta Impact Report 2024
Paid Program

Malta’s Remarkable Tourism Transformation

Malta Impact Report 2024
Paid Program

The Ideal Off-Season Mediterranean Getaway