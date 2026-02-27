Ameriabank offers impactful services to individuals and large businesses alike with everyone equal.

Ameriabank offers impactful services to individuals and large businesses alike with everyone equal.

As Armenia becomes defined by restored connectivity and investor confidence, Ameriabank stands at the forefront of the country’s financial transformation. Under the leadership of Artak Hanesyan, the bank has evolved into a cornerstone institution, one that combines scale with innovation.

Ameriabank has long differentiated itself by redefining how banking is done in Armenia. “Ameriabank isn’t just a business, it is an environment built around people,” Hanesyan explained. The bank was the first to introduce a truly client-centric model, designed around personalization and long-term relationships. “We operate like a boutique bank in terms of personalization, but with the scale and openness of a universal bank,” serving corporate and retail clients, investors and the broader community.

Today, “99% of client transactions happen outside branches,” online banking penetration has reached 80% and more than 30% of Armenia’s bankable population banks with Ameriabank, despite the institution operating just 28 branches nationwide. Platforms such as MyAmeria, MyHome, MyCar and MyInvest enable seamless onboarding, lending, investing and property transactions, serving residents, non-residents and diaspora clients alike.

For SMEs, the bank has created a fully digital ecosystem that allows businesses to register, open accounts and receive scoring-based loans online. “Instead of competing on financial terms, we compete on quality and service,” Hanesyan noted. Female entrepreneurs are equally serviced: over the last 12 months, the bank has closed transactions worth about $800 million, a significant portion of which will go toward supporting women and MSMES. “Women-owned and women-managed companies tend to be highly responsible and transparent,” he added, “and we truly enjoy working with them.”

Size and scale give greater reach

Ameriabank’s scale also enables it to finance Armenia’s largest ambitions. With a loan portfolio of about $4.5 billion and relationships with around 80% of the country’s top 1,000 taxpayers, the bank is a leading financier of infrastructure, energy — including renewables — technology, agribusiness and mining. Many of Armenia’s landmark projects are fully or partially financed by Ameriabank, underscoring its capacity to support multi-hundred-million-dollar investments.

For investors and the diaspora, Ameriabank serves as a trusted gateway. Through its investment banking, legal and advisory capabilities, it supports deals from first interest to final execution.

Diaspora clients, particularly from California, can open accounts remotely, access tailored mortgages and invest while remaining closely connected to Armenia. Armenia is poised to emerge as a regional hub and Ameriabank is helping turn that promise into reality.

Begin your story with Enterprise Armenia

Enterprise Armenia highlights many of the country’s vast and compelling assets, from people to technology.

Armenia has entered a decisive chapter in its economic story — one defined by stability, innovation and global connectivity. As Gohar Abajyan, CEO of Enterprise Armenia, observes, “Armenia has undergone one of the most significant economic transformations in its modern history — from a small transition economy to an emerging regional hub driven by knowledge, peace, stability, democracy and technology.”

At the heart of this is Enterprise Armenia, the national investment promotion authority operating under the prime minister’s office. Designed as a single-window platform, the agency guides investors from first inquiry to execution, ensuring transparency, speed and direct government engagement. “Many investors tell me how surprisingly easy it is to do business in Armenia,” Abajyan said. “It is not that we are perfect or free of bureaucracy, but decisions here are made quickly, and government institutions are directly engaged with investors.”

Peace is a central pillar of Armenia’s economic strategy. “Peace is not just an abstract concept; it opens markets, attracts capital and builds investor confidence in Armenia’s future,” Abajyan explained. This approach has delivered: “With GDP growth averaging 7% since 2021, one of the highest in the region, and a trade portfolio diversified across the EU, Middle East and the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia is entering a new phase of integration.”

Landmark investments

One of the most visible symbols of this momentum is Firebird — a landmark public-private partnership with a world-leading U.S.-based AI and supercomputing company. “One highlight is Firebird – the AI Factory Project, a public-private partnership which we aim to launch in early 2026,” Abajyan noted. The project reflects Armenia’s ambition to become a regional center for AI, advanced computing and semiconductor-related R&D.

Human capital remains key. “Armenia has 80,000 science, technology, engineering and math professionals, with an equal balance of women and men — one of the highest ratios globally,” Abajyan said, pointing to Engineering City and national programs that connect education directly to innovation. Two additional forces reinforce this ecosystem: “Government programs like Neruzh attract talented professionals,” while “our diaspora is a major strength,” particularly in high-tech, where Silicon Valley-founded Armenian companies increasingly operate from Armenia.

Looking ahead, Enterprise Armenia is sharpening its global outreach. “In 2026, we plan an investment mission to the U.S. focusing on high-tech and semiconductors,” building on existing U.S. corporate presence and Firebird’s momentum.

Her message to investors is simple: “If you are looking to invest in Armenia, Enterprise Armenia is the best place to start.”

The future-proof bank for tomorrow

Evocabank’s proposition of being mobile-first with remote, digital services gives it a leading edge.

Evocabank is a major force in Armenia’s digital banking transformation, aligning itself with the country’s broader modernization and renewed economic confidence in the post-peace era. Purpose-built as a mobile-first institution, the bank is redefining how capital, technology and trust converge in a rapidly evolving market.

“Evocabank is positioning itself as an agile, digital and investor-friendly gateway to the market,” says Karen Yeghiazaryan, the chairman of its management board. At the core of Evocabank’s strategy is a deliberate shift toward products specifically designed for a digital world. “Evocabank’s mobile-first strategy is fundamentally reshaping how clients interact with the bank and setting a new benchmark for Armenia’s financial sector,” he notes. This approach has accelerated cashless payments, enhanced user experience and supported a broader digital ecosystem.

The bank also plays a pivotal role in SME development, combining advanced technology with long-term funding from global institutions. AI-powered services and fully remote onboarding are expanding financial inclusion, enabling Armenians at home and abroad to access banking seamlessly.

Read the full report here

