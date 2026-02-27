Armenia’s Health Vision 2026: Universal Coverage & Global Standards

The Shengavit Medical Center is equipped with the latest technologies and is moving to electronic medical records.

Both local and diaspora expertise and the government are growing Armenia’s healthcare.

Guided by a clear, forward-looking vision, Armenia is positioning healthcare not only as a social priority, but as a strategic growth sector that combines high-quality care, advanced technology and strong international partnerships.

At the core of this transformation is a structured reform framework. “We have developed a five-year healthcare strategy focusing on three pillars: accessibility, quality and digitalization,” the health minister, Anahit Avanesyan, explained. Improving digital infrastructure and making services more patient-centered are central to expanding access while raising standards across the system. Supporting this, the government has launched a major investment program to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and equipment.

Quality assurance is a defining priority. Armenia has reformed hospitals and primary care licensing systems and is advancing professional licensing to align with international benchmarks. Several medical centers already hold Joint Commission International accreditation, with others in process, while new policies actively incentivize internationally recognized certifications. “The most important focus is quality of care,” Avanesyan emphasized. “We are upgrading our medical education and residency programs to Western standards and we are fortunate to have a strong Armenian diaspora.” Highly respected physicians and professors from the U.S. and beyond are playing a pivotal role in strengthening Armenia’s clinical foundations.

A global pool of talent

Armenia collaborates with world-class institutions, enabling rapid adoption of advanced treatments and practices. The planned Academic City near Yerevan will integrate medical, technological and humanitarian faculties, “creating an ecosystem where professionals from different fields collaborate, essential as healthcare increasingly integrates AI and advanced technologies,” Avanesyan expanded.

These reforms lay the groundwork for a robust medical tourism sector. Armenia already attracts international patients for dental care, plastic surgery, orthopedics and more. offering high-quality and affordable services. With universal health coverage set to launch from 2026 and a growing health-tech ecosystem, opportunities are expanding in clinical trials, digital health and wellness tourism. “Armenia already attracts diaspora and international patients with high-quality, affordable and timely care in areas like plastic surgery, dental services, checkups and orthopedic procedures. We aim to expand this sector to meet growing global demand for convenient, time-efficient healthcare packages,” confirmed Avanesyan.

It all makes for a compelling proposition. “Armenia has a history of talented, entrepreneurial people and a strong global network,” Avanesyan said. Positioned at the crossroads of East and West, the country combines skilled professionals, government support and cultural connectivity.

A healthy foundation

World-leading surgeries and equipment but without the bills, Shengavit Medical Center is going global.

Shengavit Medical Center helps Armenia show itself as an emerging regional hub for medical tourism, combining European-standard healthcare, advanced technology and international collaboration much more economically.

Shengavit offers nearly 20 specialized departments, including obstetrics and gynecology, plastic and bariatric surgery, general surgery and advanced diagnostics. Its guiding philosophy reflects global best practice adapted to local strengths. “Our goal is to bring the high standards of Europe’s leading medical institutions to Armenia,” its general director, Aleksandr Urumyan, explained, emphasizing evidence-based medicine, proportional interventions and individualized care. This approach allows Shengavit to deliver outcomes comparable to Western Europe or the U.S. while remaining significantly more affordable.

What you do, do it well

Shengavit’s international appeal. It operates under rigorous local and international audits to ensure patient safety and continuous improvement. Its quality management team is highly trained and it is now transitioning to a fully electronic hospital system. Advanced diagnostic and surgical equipment from global leaders supports precise treatment, while telemedicine enables real-time collaboration with international specialists. “I believe the future of medicine lies in intelligent data use, fast decision-making and AI-driven solutions,” Urumyan said. AI is already used as a training and safety tool, reducing human error and enhancing clinical performance — important for international patients.

Shengavit’s global partnerships extend across Germany, the U.S., France, Belgium and Russia, building on decades-long collaboration with diaspora physicians. These connections, combined with Armenia’s skilled medical professionals, have attracted patients from the U.S., Russia and neighboring countries seeking high-quality care without long waiting times. “Our next goal is to strengthen ties with the Armenian diaspora, particularly in Los Angeles, offering quality care at a fraction of U.S. costs,” Urumyan highlighted.

Here for all your needs

With multiple medical specialties, cutting-edge technology and a burgeoning medical tourism sector, look no further than Armenia for global best practices.

Can you introduce Shengavit Medical Center and its main specialties?

Shengavit Medical Center is a modern, multidisciplinary hospital. Our mission is to advance healthcare by combining the expertise of leading European clinics with our own scientific potential.

Our practice is guided by scientific evidence, proportional interventions and patient-centered care. From admission to discharge, we prioritize patients’ health, comfort and peace of mind. Guided by advanced medicine and effective management, our motto — “comfort for staff, comfort for patients” — reflects our belief that a caring environment drives better care and continuous growth.

How does Shengavit stand out from other medical centers in Armenia?

Today, our center has around 20 specialized departments, ranging from obstetrics and gynecology to plastic, bariatric and general surgery. Our goal is to bring the high standards of Europe’s leading medical institutions to Armenia. We strive to work like a family. Our goal is for staff to come to work with a smile, feel supported throughout the day and return home happy.

What are the latest medical technologies or diagnostic equipment at Shengavit and is AI already in use?

Our medical center is equipped with advanced technology from world-renowned manufacturers. We continuously update our equipment, enabling precise diagnostics and complex surgeries. Our digital health system — from electronic medical records to telemedicine — supports real-time collaboration with international specialists.

We have been developing our AI program for two to three years and we expect very good results in the near future. We have started using AI as a training tool to support our team. It helps reduce human errors by highlighting missed information and guiding us to stay focused.

Why is Shengavit attractive to global medical tourists?

Armenia is emerging as a destination for medical tourism. We welcome patients from Georgia, Russia, the U.S. and beyond, thanks to highly qualified doctors, affordable care and Armenian hospitality. We provide full support from consultation to post-treatment care, including accommodation and translation.

Our next goal is to strengthen ties with the Armenian diaspora, particularly in L.A., offering quality care at a fraction of U.S. costs. If our diaspora visits Armenia even once a year, it benefits locals and encourages investment, creating a positive flow for collaboration and development.

Pioneering precision in Armenia’s healthcare sector

Serving over 120,000 patients annually, Nairi Medical Center provides international-standard care.

In recent years, Armenia’s healthcare sector has undergone a significant transformation as modern infrastructure has been developed to support medical expertise. Driven by the government, which recognized the potential for medical tourism, the country now boasts an array of medical facilities that combine cutting-edge technology with a patient-centered approach.

One of the facilities that perfectly represents this modernization is Nairi Medical Center in the country’s capital of Yerevan. Founded in 2004, it has grown into one of Armenia’s most advanced multidisciplinary hospitals, offering a wide range of specialized medical services, including laboratory diagnostics, neurology, cardiology, neuro-vascular surgery, plastic surgery, chemotherapy and many more.

“Nairi Medical Center is multi-specialty, equipped with modern technology and staffed by leading specialists. We follow international standards, including ISO and Joint Commission International accreditations. With world-class care at competitive prices, Armenia stands out as a unique destination for medical tourism,” states Dr. Nara Mamikonyan, general director at Nairi Medical Center. “Over the years, we have partnered with leading clinics worldwide, allowing us to exchange knowledge and best practices. This enables me to bring the latest medical advancements and standards to our clinic.

“Our founder, Professor Harutyun Kushkyan, believes in investing only in the newest equipment, as it allows the use of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment methods. Our doctors are trained on this advanced technology, which has allowed us to achieve rapid progress. This commitment ensures modern, safe and high-quality patient care.”

Thanks to its continuous innovation and tradition of excellence, Nairi Medical Center is increasingly attracting international patients and has built a strong connection with the Armenian community across the United States.

“We have been working in medical tourism for the past five years and created a dedicated international department to manage every step of a patient’s journey,” says Dr. Mamikonyan.

“We provide full support, including visa assistance, accommodation, transportation, translation and post-treatment follow-up. All our physicians are internationally trained and stay updated with the latest standards. Our goal is to ensure patients feel supported, cared for and leave healthy and satisfied.

“It is also a pleasure to see the Armenian diaspora in the U.S. registering an interest in receiving treatment in Armenia. We ensure the highest level of medical care and those who choose Armenia for treatment return home healthy and satisfied, sharing their positive experiences with friends and family.”

Delivering the highest quality medical care

Nairi Medical Center offers expertise across numerous specialities as well as the latest technology.

The general director at Nairi Medical Center, Dr. Nara Mamikonyan, expains the wide range of specialized medical services on offer at its multidisciplinary hospital and its efforts to increase medical tourism in Armenia. Attracting more international medical tourists is a key goal of the country in the comiong years.

Can you tell us about the medical services on offer at your multidisciplinary clinics?

We offer a variety of medical services, which include rheumatology, immunology, oncology, intensive care, reconstruction and limb extension, dentistry and ophthalmology. We also offer the highest level of expertise and innovation across our multidisciplinary team. In addition, we provide a comprehensive selection of medical check-ups — from routine preventive screenings to advanced diagnostic evaluations — ensuring your health is monitored, protected and cared for with precision and compassion.

Our Erebuni Radiotherapy Center also features the latest technology, including Bravos brachytherapy equipment and Open Pro planning tomography equipment, which is important for the contouring process for effective radiation treatment. Patients can be assured that they will receive high-quality treatment in accordance with international protocols.

What certifications or accreditations does Nairi Medical Center hold to ensure international quality standards?

We believe trust starts with transparency and international recognition. Nairi Medical Center is accredited by Joint Commission International and ISO 9001, meeting the highest global standards in medical quality management.

These certifications cover safety, infection control, protocols, nursing and patient care, and are renewed every three years to ensure continuous improvement. This external oversight keeps our standards at the highest level.

What international collaborations or training programs are you involved in?

Our international partnerships date back to 1990 and have been key to developing our medical services, training specialists and adopting Western standards. We actively participate in medical tourism conferences, showcasing our services and attracting global attention. We collaborate with leading institutions These partnerships, including joint research, second-opinion exchanges and clinical trials, continuously enhance our expertise and connect Armenian medicine to the global medical community.

How is Armenia attracting attention as a medical tourism destination and what is driving this growth?

There is huge potential for medical tourism in Armenia. The government has recognized it as a strategic priority, and are actively developing programs to support foreign patients seeking checkups or treatments. Equally important is the high quality of our healthcare.

That is why we are planning a new, state-of-the-art rehabilitation center that will combine a medical center, hotel for relatives and the best rehabilitation equipment, including robotic technology. Unlike other centers that specialize in only one area, ours will serve children and adults, offering neurological, orthopedic and other treatments in one place. The three buildings will be connected by a skyway for convenience. We are finalizing approvals with the city council and the project is expected to take three years. The founder of Nairi sees this as the crown of our medical initiatives, meeting a high demand in Armenia for advanced rehabilitation services.

What is your long-term vision for Nairi Medical Center?

Our checkup packages focus on prevention and early treatment, allowing patients to continue working and enjoy life. The packages are flexible and can be tailored to individual needs. We collaborate with travel agencies to combine medical examinations with tourism, offering programs in areas like ophthalmology and dentistry. Our dental services are high-quality, affordable and designed to catch problems early for effective treatment.

Read the full report here

