Mining Since Time Immemorial

Roman Khudoliy has worked in Armenia since 2007 so is well placed to discuss the mining sector’s successes and shortcomings. He leads ZCMC, a company at the heart of the industry.

How has ZCMC earned its historical role in Armenia’s industrial landscape?

In 2022, we celebrated ZCMC’s 70th anniversary — project operations began in 1952. However, mining in this region goes back much further, to the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages. Archaeological finds show that people were mining here as early as the 6th–7th centuries BC.

The company started producing in 1952 with 215 tons of ore. Today, we produce 23 million tons a year — what took a year then is produced in just three days now. Built during Soviet times, ZCMC was an important enterprise that offered training and recognition for skilled workers. The company even received the Order of Lenin, the highest honor, showing appreciation for the people and their work. Beyond any ideology, it was about community.

Many families have worked here for generations, which adds an emotional and managerial responsibility. Today, ZCMC employs 4,700 people, mostly from the surrounding communities of Kapan and Kajaran. The mine supports not only direct jobs but also a wider economic ecosystem, including supply chains and local services.

We are proud to be the top taxpayer in Armenia for the fourth year in a row. Our contribution to GDP is around 3%, and we account for 5–7% of exports. Even more meaningful is our impact on the local community: while Armenia’s average poverty rate is 24% and some regions reach 40%, in Syunik, where we operate, it’s just 7%.

Today, we have plans to expand the processing capacity to 30 million tons of ore in the coming years and we aim to reach 40 million later on.

How does the global mining sector affect your business?

Mining globally faces declining ore grades: when ZCMC started, copper content was 1% per ton; today, it’s only 0.22–0.23%. To stay competitive, a mining company needs to do two things: use advanced technology to enhance production and work towards growth. Expansion isn’t just adding more ore — it requires upgrading the entire infrastructure, including crushing systems, tailings management, water and energy. Every part is interconnected: without water, electricity or proper tailings management, even the best technology can’t operate. This complex, integrated approach has guided ZCMC for years.

Our strategy is to approach expansion as a technological challenge. We are integrating the latest technologies with leading global engineering companies like Metso and FLSmidth. This includes modernization, planning a large water-thickening system and implementing a circular water system — projects that save water and improve efficiency. We are also investing in new equipment, including Komatsu and Caterpillar machines, ensuring the pit and operations are fully modernized and ready for increased production.

What steps should the government and private sector take to restart exploration?

Developing Armenia’s mining sector requires a joint effort between the government and private companies. Almost all current mines were discovered during Soviet times, except for Amulsar. Most existing mines have only 10–15 years of life left, so new discoveries are urgently needed. Geological exploration requires huge investments and at least a decade to turn a deposit into a mine.

This can be done by creating a strong investment environment to attract private investors or by government-backed geological enterprises that prepare sites for auction. The government has digitized old Soviet mining databases, but they only contain existing knowledge; no new discoveries have come from them. More work needs to be done toward this. You can have the best technology, talent and investment but without ore, there is nothing you can do. Armenia’s soil is underexplored and its mining potential is huge yet undervalued.

What can ZCMC offer a partner looking to enter Armenia’s mining sector?

With Armenia, we bring experience — not just technical, but understanding local nuances and relationships. I have worked in Armenia since 2007 and much has improved. Investing isn’t easy; it requires effort, patience and navigating clear, well-defined rules. Only those willing to do the work will succeed.

In investment, we must work, communicate and cooperate, otherwise even small problems can derail everything. I love Armenia and see a lot of potential for developing good investment opportunities.

