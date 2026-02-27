Armenia’s Tech Boom

From tiny nation to tech powerhouse, Armenia sees surging investments both local and international.

Armenia’s ambition to become a technology hub is being driven by a clear and deliberate government strategy, led by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. Under Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, technology is not treated as a niche sector, but as a national growth engine connecting Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.

The philosophy was formalized through a reform agenda. Hayrapetyan explained: “Last year, the government adopted a seven-year legislative program introducing amendments that provide tech companies with incentives and tax benefits.”

Armenia has already built a strong technological base. “Although we are a small country with limited resources, our tech sector has achieved remarkable success. We have over 50,000 engineers and the industry contributes more than 7% to our GDP, showing strong and dynamic growth,” Hayrapetyan notes. The ministry’s ambition goes further. “Our goal is to move from being a ‘code-writing’ nation to a true technology hub — designing, manufacturing and exporting high-tech products worldwide.”

To support this transition, Armenia has introduced highly competitive incentive regimes. The government offers “up to 60% cashback on income tax” for companies creating new jobs, hiring graduates or attracting highly qualified specialists. Firms investing in staff training can receive “up to 50% cashback,” while R&D-driven companies benefit from reduced profit tax rates and a lower turnover tax.

Foreign investors face few barriers. There is no such legal requirement for foreign companies to partner with a local firm. Instead, many multinationals voluntarily acquire or collaborate with Armenian startups to secure talent and resources.

Startups are viewed as vital. Agile and fast-learning, they are seen as the foundation of Armenia’s future tech leaders. Hayrapetyan highlighted partnerships such as Plug and Play’s permanent presence in Yerevan, alongside government grants and large-scale events like the Seaside Startup Summit. “The key lesson we have learned is that nothing is impossible for Armenia’s tech sector,” he said, citing companies like Picsart that grew from small startups into billion-dollar enterprises.

AI has become a defining pillar of Armenia’s competitiveness. “The Firebird project and AI development are of strategic importance for Armenia,” Hayrapetyan stated. Hosting AI data-centre infrastructure is a strategic decision that extends beyond economic value. The computing capacity will support startups, researchers and educational institutions, positioning Armenia as a regional AI hub. Complementing this is the AI Virtual Institute, developed with partners from the U.S. and France, offering cloud resources and ready-to-use solutions for innovators. “The government is funding institutions, advanced courses and AI programs across hundreds of public schools, including public-private partnerships that will soon become mandatory.”

International cooperation further strengthens this agenda. U.S. tech companies have long been active in Armenia and the August 8 signing of the U.S.–Armenia memorandum of understanding in AI and semiconductors marks “a new era of cooperation” in R&D, education and technology transfer. The Armenian diaspora, particularly in Silicon Valley, also plays a crucial role by bringing global expertise, networks and investment back to the country.

Manufacturing comes next

While policy, talent and digital infrastructure form the backbone of Armenia’s high-tech rise, the next phase is physical production. This transition is taking shape within Engineering City and more specifically through the planned Factory City.

Engineering City was designed as an integrated environment where multiple sectors converge. According to Aram Salatian, president of the Engineering Association, “Engineering City is a hub where engineering, science, production and education come together to tackle 21st-century challenges.” As of 2024, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry reported 22 companies and around 350 employees on site, with approximately 30 resident firms operating independently across different markets. The government provides land and infrastructure, with World Bank support, while companies either rent space or build their own facilities. About 90% of the land has already been allocated so far.

Factory City represents the next, decisive step. Planned within Engineering City, it will provide dedicated manufacturing facilities for high-tech companies ready to scale. “Engineering isn’t complete until designs reach the factory floor,” Salatian explained. Factory City aims to attract a third wave of multinationals, focused on production rather than just software or design, particularly in electronics, robotics and advanced manufacturing. With an estimated initial investment of $50 million and the goal of securing anchor companies, Factory City is intended to close the loop between engineering, research and manufacturing, transforming Armenian innovation into globally competitive products and putting Armenia firmly at the front of the global technology race.

A tech-driven future

Armenia has quietly built a world-beating technology sector which it is now exporting. Many countries have already taken notice.

When Armenia emerged from independence in the early 1990s, the country faced immense uncertainty. Infrastructure was weak, energy shortages were common and, for many, the safest option was to seek opportunities elsewhere. For members of the Armenian diaspora such as Dr. Yervant Zorian and Ashot Hovanesian, however, those difficult conditions became a personal call to action. Both men returned not out of obligation, but out of conviction — believing that Armenia’s future would be defined not by what it lacked, but by the talent of its people.

Zorian, now president of Synopsys Armenia, recalls that from the very beginning, the country’s true wealth was clear. “Armenia’s greatest natural resource is its people — their minds,” he says. “Unlike oil, talent can easily leave the country, so after independence in 1991, our main concern was preventing brain drain.” That belief shaped Synopsys Armenia’s evolution from a small group of engineers into the country’s largest R&D employer and a strategic pillar of the global semiconductor ecosystem. Today, Armenia is “a key hub for Synopsys globally,” Zorian noted, having proven its “strong innovation and product development capabilities.”

The impact has been transformational. High-tech, once almost invisible in the national economy, now accounts for more than 7% of GDP. “High-tech brain drain in Armenia is minimal, thanks to competitive salaries and stable opportunities,” Zorian explained. His vision has always been realistic as well as ambitious. “Manufacturing is important, but not every country needs to do it to succeed in tech,” he said. “Armenia excels in creativity and product design,” demonstrating how small nations can compete globally through specialization rather than scale.

Beyond economic metrics, Zorian emphasizes continuity — refreshing skills, mentoring new generations and building institutional memory so that progress compounds rather than resets with each decade.

Quality over quantity

Ashot Hovanesian’s path reflects a similar sense of responsibility and foresight. After founding Synergy International Systems in the U.S., he made a conscious decision to invest in Armenia when conditions were still fragile and the technology sector was barely formed. “Investing in Armenia is investing in people — they grow fast and deliver strong returns,” he said. Today, Synergy provides advanced digital solutions to governments in over 80 countries, exporting Armenian intelligence, reliability and innovation to every region of the world. “Armenian IT is a driving force for the entire economy,” Hovanesian boasted, supporting sectors from finance and banking to agriculture and public administration.

Equally important to Hovanesian is the kind of society technology helps build. “We don’t want to create just technicians or engineers,” he says. “People should be well-rounded and self-sufficient,” equipped to represent Armenia’s culture, history and values alongside technical excellence. As AI becomes central to public systems, Synergy’s focus remains clear. “The core of our business has always been smarter systems,” he noted, while cautioning that “AI cannot be left completely unregulated,” particularly in sensitive areas such as justice and governance. For him, technology is ultimately a nation-building tool — one that strengthens institutions, restores trust and improves everyday life for citizens.

Together, Zorian and Hovanesian exemplify the power of purposeful diaspora engagement. Their journeys send a clear message to Armenians worldwide: meaningful national transformation does not require perfect conditions — only commitment. As Hovanesian put it, “Synergy aims to be a credible hub for innovation, showcasing Armenia as a source of high-tech solutions.” Their legacy extends beyond companies and technologies; it is a renewed confidence that Armenia’s future can be sustained by its global community.

Read the full report here

