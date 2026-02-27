A Year-Round Destination Awaits

Offering something for everyone every day. That is the message Armenia is keen to put to the world.

Under Lusine Gevorgyan, Armenia’s Tourism Committee is guiding a strategic transformation that is repositioning the country as a dynamic, year-round destination — one defined by sustainability, safety and emotionally rich experiences. Appointed one year ago, Gevorgyan has overseen the foundations of a new 2026–2030 tourism strategy, updated legislation and targeted initiatives designed to diversify tourism while preserving Armenia’s cultural and natural heritage.

“Our vision is to achieve sustainable tourism, which is crucial for a small country like Armenia with its rich cultural heritage and beautiful nature,” Gevorgyan explained. The strategy focuses on three core pillars, “cultural heritage, gastronomy and gastro-tourism and adventure tourism,” while expanding into medical and wellness tourism, ecotourism and agritourism. Armenia’s momentum was underscored at ITB Berlin, where it was named Best Adventure Destination, reflecting its growing reputation for safe, high-quality nature and adventure travel.

Cultural depth remains a defining strength. “Armenia offers 25,000 officially recognized cultural heritage sites, along with adventure, cuisine and festivals, all within easy reach,” Gevorgyan noted. From UNESCO World Heritage monasteries to living traditions such as lavash bread, khachkars and the Kochari dance, Armenia delivers remarkable density and accessibility, allowing visitors to combine history, wine routes, Lake Sevan and vibrant urban life in a single day.

“Armenia attracts international tourists not only for its historical and architectural heritage but increasingly for unique experiences,” Gevorgyan said, pointing to rising interest from Arab markets enabled by short direct flights. Winter sports in Tsaghkadzor, festivals such as the Yerevan Wine Festival and gastronomy are helping position Armenia as a four-season destination.

Medical and wellness tourism is growing strongly too. “After the Soviet era, Yerevan developed a strong medical school and highly skilled doctors. Armenia also offers high-quality, affordable medical services compared to the region.” Platforms like MedAM integrate healthcare, hospitality and travel, supported by diaspora engagement, including from the U.S.

For investors, opportunities are expanding across hospitality, regional resorts, medical facilities and infrastructure, supported by new air routes and upcoming cross-border connectivity. Yet Armenia’s strongest appeal remains human. “In Armenia, visitors don’t feel like strangers — they are treated like part of the family,” Gevorgyan said. Armenia’s doors are open.

A diaspora vision to revive ancient traditions

Armenia has a wine history stretching over 6,000 years. Karas Wines is bringing that history into the present.

The story of Armenia’s modern renewal, where devotion, entrepreneurial courage and ancient heritage converge, would be incomplete without Karas Wines. At its foundation lies the vision of Eduardo Eurnekian, the Argentinian-Armenian businessman who transformed a deeply personal reconnection with his ancestral homeland into a world-class winery.

Raised in an Armenian household in Argentina, Eurnekian carried the memory of Armenia across generations. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he began travelling to the country in the 1990s, searching not merely for commercial opportunities, but for ways to invest meaningfully in Armenia’s future. In 2004, he discovered a stretch of volcanic land 4,265 feet above sea level, facing Mount Ararat. Inspired by the biblical story of Noah planting the first vine after the flood, he planted Armenia’s modern vineyards where few believed such an ambition was possible.

At the time, wine played a limited role in Armenian daily life, overshadowed by cognac and vodka. Yet Karas Wines — named after the traditional Armenian amphora — set out to change that narrative. The first vineyards were planted in 2006–2007 and the first wines were released in 2010, coinciding with the discovery of the Areni-1 cave, a 6,200-year-old winemaking site that confirmed Armenia’s ancient vinicultural roots. Karas became both a symbol and a catalyst of revival, blending technology with traditional methods.

The legacy goes forward

Today, that legacy is carried forward by CEO Juliana Del Aguila Eurnekian, who brings a deeply personal commitment to the role. “One of the things that guides me most is my pride in being in Armenia and leading this incredible project,” she said, describing her great uncle Eduardo as her mentor and inspiration. Under her leadership, Karas has evolved into a benchmark for quality, sustainability and export-driven growth.

Karas produces exclusively from its own nearly 400 hectares of vineyards, focusing on both international varieties and indigenous Armenian grapes such as Areni and the rare Sireni. Its wines now reach 15 international markets. “We sell about half of our production in Armenia. The other half we export, mainly to Russia, the U.S. and across Europe,” Del Aguila Eurnekian explained, highlighting the winery’s role in reshaping domestic wine culture and elevating Armenia’s global profile.

Sustainability underpins every aspect of the operation. “It is a core value for us, not just a buzzword,” she explained, pointing to solar energy, gravity-fed irrigation and a self-sustaining vineyard ecosystem that supports both people and land.

More than a winery, Karas Wines represents a bridge between past and future — a testament to how diasporan vision, when rooted in respect for heritage and innovation, can drive Armenia’s economic and cultural renewal.

From dream to reality

Myler Mountain Resort is positioned for key expansion of its skiing, its hospitality and other attractions to make it a year-round destination. All it needs is financing.

Few figures embody Armenia’s economic revival more clearly than Tigran Harutyunyan, founder of Myler Mountain Resort and Mikshin LLC. In the wake of the peace treaty, Harutyunyan’s projects are helping reposition Armenia as a competitive regional hub where tourism, real estate and lifestyle development converge within a stable and predictable environment.

The origins of Myler Mountain Resort are deeply personal. Harutyunyan discovered skiing as a teenager in the late 1990s on Mount Aragats, when Armenia’s only ski facilities were remnants of the Soviet era. From those early experiences, a long-term vision took shape and years later, supported by international expertise, that vision became actionable. Working with Canadian resort-planning firm Ecosign, Harutyunyan and his team evaluated multiple sites across the country before selecting Myler. “After visiting each site in winter, including aerial surveys, we chose Myler for its unique advantages,” he explained, citing its proximity to Yerevan, strong vertical drop and water resources that enable full artificial snowmaking.

Today, Myler Mountain Resort stands as a flagship $1.3 billion, multi-phase investment — the largest of its kind in Armenia. The resort currently offers over 13 miles of slopes, with rapid expansion planned toward more than 60 miles, positioning Myler among the largest ski destinations in the region. Existing facilities include six restaurants, Austrian-supplied Doppelmayr lifts, chalets, a spa, ski school and rental services. “Accommodation is currently limited, creating a strong opportunity for investors to build hotels,” Harutyunyan highlighted, underscoring the project’s open, partnership-driven model.

Myler operates within a government-designated freezone, offering investors a 20-year tax holiday on profit and VAT from 2025 to 2045. These incentives, combined with Armenia’s improved security environment, make large-scale hospitality and leisure development both viable and attractive. Discussions are already underway with global hotel brands, while opportunities extend to golf, gaming, branded residences and managed condominiums.

Primed and ready

Beyond tourism, Mikshin LLC is shaping modern urban living through projects such as the Yeraz Residential District in Yerevan — a mixed-use development designed for a growing, internationally connected population. Harutyunyan describes Yerevan as “a large and very safe city,” offering diverse lifestyles within a compact, accessible capital increasingly attractive to professionals and investors alike.

For the Armenian diaspora, the message is clear. Myler Mountain Resort represents not only scale and return, but purpose. “It is the largest investment project in Armenia,” proclaimed Harutyunyan, before adding: “Beyond the scale, it is about joy, lifestyle, family and creating memories.” In Armenia’s new era of peace and confidence, Myler invites partners to invest not just in infrastructure, but in a shared future of growth and renewal.

