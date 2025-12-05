Fertilizers Fuel Domestic and Global Growth

This is more than a fertilizer project, it’s a platform for growth and energy transition.

Under the leadership of CEO Harri Kiiski since 2022, Brunei Fertilizer Industries (BFI) has rapidly evolved into one of Southeast Asia’s most successful industrial enterprises. From its initial commissioning to full commercial operations, BFI has already exported over $500 million worth of fertilizer products to over 20 countries — including growing volumes to the U.S. “Our success is rooted in diversity,” said Kiiski.

“BFI brings together 14 nationalities and 77% of our employees are Bruneian. We have unified global experience into what we call the ‘BFI Way of Work – WOW.’” This inclusive and high-performance culture has been central to BFI’s ability to scale rapidly and deliver exceptional results, with safety performance far exceeding global norms — over 3 million working hours without a single accident.

BFI operates the largest single-train fertilizer plant in Southeast Asia, with a daily production capacity of 3,900 metric tons of urea and 2,200 metric tons of ammonia. The plant uses cutting-edge European carbon and ammonia technologies and is powered by world-class systems.

“Our urea production relies on cutting-edge European carbon technology,” Kiiski explained. “Our patented rotainer technology allows loading rates of up to 20,000 metric tons per day — among the highest globally.” Strategically located in Brunei’s Sungai Liang Industrial Park, the company benefits from logistical advantages few global producers can match.

“Shipping to San Francisco from Brunei is 30% shorter than from the Middle East,” he noted. This efficiency is helping BFI deepen market penetration in the U.S., Oceania and across Southeast Asia.

Aligned with Wawasan Brunei 2035

Beyond fertilizer exports, BFI is a catalyst for Brunei’s economic diversification — a key pillar of Wawasan Brunei 2035. Around 70% of its service value is sourced locally, supporting sectors from logistics to catering.

“This is more than a fertilizer project — it’s a platform for future growth and energy transition,” said Kiiski. The company is exploring green and blue ammonia, particularly for maritime fuels, and has partnered with ThyssenKrupp Uhde on next-phase development studies. Sustainability is embedded in BFI’s business model. It produces enhanced efficiency urea with inhibitors and micronutrients that help reduce emissions and improve soil health.

It also leverages solar energy and optimized transport logistics to minimize its carbon footprint. BFI was recently named an industry stewardship champion by the International Fertilizer Association. “BFI, like Brunei, is small but impactful,” said Kiiski.

“We are not just promoting our products, we are putting Brunei on the map — not just as an oil and gas nation, but as a provider of quality.”

